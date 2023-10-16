Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 10-16-23. Lots of recruiting action this week.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Recruiting is heating up in the conference. Every week there are new offers, visitors, and commitments occurring. This week was no exception.

This week, there was a number of new offers given out by various teams. Air Force hosted some visitors. And there were four new commits spread out over three different teams. On the other side of things, San Jose State lost a member of its 2024 class.

Looking at the teams who gained a new verbal pledge, San Diego State, Utah State, and Wyoming all added to their classes. However, it was the Aztecs who got multiple commits, which is nice to see after losing two last week. They take another turn on the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 6

UNLV: 6

Air Force: 4

Fresno State: 4

Boise State: 3

Nevada: 3

Utah State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Hawaii: 1

San Jose State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From September 1st until the last week of November, we are in an evaluation period. During this time, official visits can happen on campus and coaches can watch recruits play in person during their high school seasons.

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 98

Visit Recap:

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon (Boise State)

“Some of the highlights that stood out was definitely how electric the game was on Saturday night. It was almost like Boise had a 12th man the entire game. The crowd was amazing, and the atmosphere was just incredible!! Some other things that really stood out to me were how amazingly they treated my family and me. No matter where we were or what we were doing, the hospitality was just amazing. I even got to spend some time with some of the players, and I loved the way they interacted with each other and how well they treated each other. I can’t wait to come to Boise, and it is an amazing place where I get to showcase my talents every day and be part of an amazing family!”

DB Treyvon Tolmaire (Boise State)

“My official visit at Boise State was awesome! All the coaches and staff embraced me like family! I bonded with other Boise State commits in my class and connected with current players on the team. The atmosphere on game day was amazing! The pre-game activities and all the excitement had the stadium rocking! The Boise community really loves their football team! The energy, the fans, the deafening noise and the bleeding sea of blue in the stadium got me so hyped! I can’t wait to play for Boise State next season! I also enjoyed the campus tour, photo shoot, meeting with a career guidance counselor from the communications department, and hanging out at the football facility with the coaches and the commits in my class.”

OL Camden Smith (Utah State)

“Utah State was great!! The coaches were really awesome, and there is so great energy in Maverick Stadium! It’s an awesome place, and I will definitely need to be back soon.”

OL Braylen Jenkins (Wyoming)

The atmosphere was electric in Laramie last weekend. The coaching staff was welcoming and amazing, and the fans were passionate and kept saying, “Come to Laramie”. The culture is something every athlete dreams of. Can’t wait to get back there!

Commitment Spotlight:

DB Zashon Rich (Wyoming)

“I committed to Wyoming because I just felt like I could be my best self on and off the field and they made me feel at home. The energy there, I just loved it, and it’s something new to me, and I think change is good.”

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

2025 TE Trey Glasper was offered by Colorado State

DB Tayten Beyer was offered by Fresno State

JUCO DB Chase Canada was offered by Hawaii

JUCO OL Jared Pele was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Josh Pierre Louis was offered by Hawaii

2026 TE Taimane Purcell was offered by Hawaii

2027 OL Reis Russell was offered by Hawaii

DB Nokoi Maddox was offered by SJSU

DB Cree Thomas was offered by UNLV

EDGE Jaylin Jones was offered by UNLV

2025 TE RyanGhea was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Alexander Green was offered by UNLV

Visits:

LB Fitz Kennedy visited Air Force

QB Jacob Drackett visited Air Force

K Luke Faccone visited Air Force

DL Laird Hanson-Felter visited Air Force

WR Matt Long visited Air Force

DB Caleb Chamberlin visited Air Force

OL Camden Smith visited Utah State (unofficial)

Commits:

TE Ryan Wolfer committed to SDSU

WR Will Cianfrini committed to SDSU

LB Tanner Williams committed to Utah State

TE Jake Wilson committed to Wyoming

Decommits

OL Jay Tauala-harris decommitted from SJSU

