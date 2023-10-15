Mountain West in the Rankings

For the first time this season, the Air Force Falcons have entered the national polls. Coming off of an exciting home win over a talented Wyoming squad, Air Force is now ranked 22nd in both the AP and Coaches Polls. The Falcons are now 6-0 on the season and travel to take on Navy in a Saturday morning showdown.

After a tough loss, Wyoming is still receiving votes in both the AP (4) and the Coaches Polls (12). Fresno State is also receiving votes in both polls with 6 in the AP and 21 in the Coaches.

Will the Mountain West be able to get two teams in the rankings? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.