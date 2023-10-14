Mountain West and the National Polls (Week 7)

On Sunday morning, the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Polls were released after Week 6 of the college football season. So, how many Mountain West teams were recognized in the poll?

The Mountain West teams that are being recognized

Wyoming (42 receiving votes) and Air Force (41 receiving votes) gained receiving votes in the newest AP Top 25 poll, making two Mountain West teams recognized by the AP poll.

In terms of the USA Today Coaches poll, the Mountain West placed three different teams in Wyoming (60 receiving votes), Air Force (58 receiving votes), and Fresno State (4 receiving votes).

The polls are always fun to watch throughout the year, so let’s make a game out of it! Each team in the Mountain West is included, and every week that the polls are updated, so will the standings as rankings change throughout the year. Here’s how the point system will work:

An opponent on the schedule that received votes for the AP Top 25 poll / USA Today Top 25 poll: 1 point

A ranked AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 2 points

A top 10 AP Top 25 / USA Today Top 25 opponent on the schedule: 3 points

A College Football Playoff Top 25 team: 2 points

Each week, the points will be added, and the team with the most points for the week will receive an additional point to their overall score. This is also an interesting way to evaluate the strength of opponents throughout the season. So, who faces the most Top 25 / receiving votes teams when looking at the week five of the polls? Let’s get into it!

Week 6 Standings

1. San Jose State (15 points)

2. Boise State (14 points)

.T-3. UNLV (13 points)

T-3: Nevada (13 points)

T-3: San Diego State (13 points)

4: Wyoming (12 points)

T-5. Utah State (9 points)

T-5. Hawaii (9 points)

T-6 New Mexico (7 points)

T-6. Colorado State (7 points)

T-8. Air Force (1 point)

T-8. Fresno State (1 point)

Week 7

Air Force

Week 7 AP Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (42 receiving votes)

Week 7 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 2 point

Boise State

Week 7 AP Top 25 opponents: at #6 Washington (1246 votes), at Memphis (2 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (60 receiving votes), vs Air Force (58 receiving votes)

Week 7 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Washington (1199 votes), at Memphis (1 receiving vote) vs Wyoming (12 receiving votes), at Fresno State (4 votes), and vs Air Force (32 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

Colorado State

Week 7 AP Top 25 Opponents: vs #19 Washington State (412 receiving votes), vs Air Force (41 receiving votes), at Wyoming (42 receiving votes)

Week 7 USA Today Top 25 Opponents: vs #19 Washington State (370 votes), vs Air Force (58 receiving votes), at Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 8 points

Fresno State

Week 7 AP Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (42 receiving votes)

Week 7 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 2 points

Hawaii

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #8 Oregon (1150 votes), vs Air Force (58 receiving votes), at Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #8 Oregon (1168 votes), vs Air Force (58 receiving votes), at Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 10 points

Nevada

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #10 USC (999 votes), vs #23 Kansas (103 votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #9 USC (1221 votes), vs #24 Kansas (120 votes), at Fresno State (4 votes), vs Wyoming (60 receiving votes)

Total points: 12 points

New Mexico

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (5 receiving votes), at Wyoming (42 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Texas A&M (22 receiving votes), at Wyoming (60 receiving votes), at Fresno State (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 5 points

San Diego State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: vs #18 UCLA (438 receiving votes), at #15 Oregon State (725 votes), at Air Force (40 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: vs Ohio (2 receiving votes) vs #22 UCLA (276 votes), at #14 Oregon State (713 votes), at Air Force (58 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 votes)

Total points: 12 points

San Jose State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #10 USC (999 votes), vs #15 Oregon State (725 votes), vs Air Force (41 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at #9 USC (1121 votes), vs #14 Oregon State (713 votes), vs Air Force (41 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 13 points

UNLV

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #2 Michigan (1489 votes), vs Wyoming (42 receiving votes) at Air Force (41 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25: at #2 Michigan (1512 votes), at Fresno State (130 votes), at Air Force (41 receiving votes), vs Wyoming (42 receiving votes)

Total points: 11 points

Utah State

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (7 receiving votes) at Air Force (41 receiving votes), vs James Maddison (7 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: at Iowa (57 receiving votes), at Air Force (58 receiving votes), vs James Maddison (9 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 7 points

Wyoming

Week 6 AP Top 25 opponents: at #9 Texas (1052 votes), at Air Force (41 receiving votes)

Week 6 USA Today Top 25 opponents: #11 Texas (982 votes), at Air Force (58 receiving votes), vs Fresno State (4 receiving votes)

Total points: 8 points

Week 6 Standings

1. San Jose State (14 points) +1

2. Boise State (14 points) +1

T-3. San Diego State (12 points)

.T-3. Nevada (12 points)

4. UNLV (11 points)

5. Hawaii (10 points)

T-6. Wyoming (8 points)

T-6. Colorado State (8 points)

7. Utah State (7 points)

8. New Mexico (5 points)

T-9. Air Force (2 points)

T-9. Fresno State (2 points)

