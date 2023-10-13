UNLV Heads North to Keep the Cannon Red

Preview

UNLV is coming off the bye week refreshed and ready to head into the city of Reno to face Nevada in the Battle of the Fremont Cannon. They look to keep the cannon painted red for the second year in a row.

In honor of the cannon being red, the Rebels will be in their all ready uniforms on Saturday.

Our threads for game 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/yaHWg0yPcn — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 12, 2023

The offense will either have QB Doug Brumfield or QB Jayden Maiava under center. However, the run game will be the deciding factor in the game with either one of the four RBs they have. Any one of them could go off at any moment and one of them for sure will against the Wolfpack.

The run game will open up the pass game for the Rebels. Even though it is an away game, the Rebels should dominate both aspects of the offense.

The defense will keep the Pack from scoring big plays. The DBs have been a big help with them making tackles in the secondary and every once in a while throwing down a big sack for the Rebels. If the Rebel front seven can keep the Nevada QB contained, the Rebel secondary will make some big plays in this game.

The Fremont Cannon should stay red for the next year as the Rebels should dominate both sides of the ball.

Betting Lines

UNLV -8: -110

Spread: -325

Over/Under 53.5: -110

Game Time

UNLV will be playing in Nevada’s Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 14th at 2:00 PM PT or 5:00 PM ET.