Mountaintop View 10-13-23 Empires Map, Aggie easy path?, Previews, Ram defense, Falcon offense, Basketball Preseason Picks

The first full weekend of conference games starts tonight headed by the first-place game of the week when Wyoming faces Air Force. The other games will also go far in determining the two top teams that will face off in the championship game. We finish with who the MW Media voted the preseason top team and players heading into the start of practices next week. Enjoy!!

Updated College Football Empires Map (Fresno State cedes territory to Wyoming)

Map after week 6.#CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/lD3T3JSzAk — College Football Empires Map 2023 (@CFBEmpiresMap) October 9, 2023

With their win over Colorado State, the Aggies reached the .500 mark at 3-3. The rest of their schedule, even with Fresno State later tonight, is tied for the easiest based on opponents’ records. If they can get past the Bulldogs, could they be set up for a path to the championship game?

Get the particulars when the Aztecs travel to the islands to face Hawai’i Saturday night where the loser will probably struggle to become bowl-eligible this year.

Saturday night’s game versus Boise State features two defenses who have had a penchant for giving up big plays on defense. The Broncos defense rallied to post a second-half shutout in their big comeback win over San Jose State last week. Can the Rams defense see the same thing tomorrow?

Most college offenses today play some sort of “spread” offense with their own variations. Not Air Force, who have stayed true to their triple-option attack, rife with schemes to create deception that makes opposing defensive coordinators’ heads spin. So what are the Cowboys doing to prepare for tomorrow’s first-place showdown in Colorado Springs?

MW MBB Preseason Poll and Players Announced

Tipoff of the #MWMBB season is right around the corner



Watch for the reveal of the preseason poll and players of the year ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NcSFW3lAqB — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 12, 2023

On the horizon:

Later today: Week Seven Fan Guide

Later today: Week 7: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions