Week Seven Fan Guide

We have reached the halfway point of the season. So far, it has been filled with a multitude of exciting games, and week seven promises to be another eventful weekend for the Mountain West. After half the conference was on a bye this past weekend, week seven is a full slate of games for the conference. Let’s take a look at where each team stands heading into the weekend.

In the hunt: Air Force (3-0), Wyoming (2-0), Boise State (2-0), UNLV (1-0)

Need some help: Fresno State (1-1), Utah State (1-1), New Mexico (0-1), Hawaii (0-1), Nevada (0-1), Colorado State (0-1)

Need a miracle: San Diego State (0-2), San Jose State (0-2)

The Falcons remain in the front, but this weekend’s game against Wyoming will determine who the true leader is.

Fresno State @ Utah State

Utah State’s offense is finding its groove, and the Bulldogs are a bit banged up entering this game. This is a must-win game for both teams, as a loss likely eliminates them from championship contention.

Who you should root for: From a standings perspective, a loss from either team is helpful. But the Bulldogs are the defending conference champion and probably have a better chance to run the table. I would be pulling for the Aggies to pull off the upset.

UNLV @ Nevada

Rivalry games are always exciting and with the Wolf Pack hosting this one, who knows what could happen? If the Rebels are a realistic contender, they should win this game with relative ease. But rivalry games tend to be closer than they should be.

Who you should root for: The Wolf Pack. UNLV is 1-0 in conference play and the Wolf Pack haven’t won a game this season.

San Jose State @ New Mexico

Neither of these teams have a realistic chance of making the conference championship game, but San Jose State has to be the best 1-5 team in the country. The Spartans have played a brutal schedule but have the potential to be a spoiler as the season progresses.

Who you should root for: The Spartans; they have already lost two games and are very unlikely to play for the championship.

Wyoming @ Air Force

The Cowboys are involved in the game of the week for the second consecutive weekend. This isn’t necessarily a must win game for either team, but it will give the winner the inside track to participating in the conference championship game.

Who you shoot root for: The rest of the conference benefits from either of these teams losing. If I’m a fan of Boise State, UNLV, or any of the teams still in contention, I want to see a hard fought game that comes down to the wire.

Boise State @ Colorado State

The Rams are coming off of a disappointing performance against Utah State, while Boise State is coming off of their best half of the year in a come from behind win over San Jose State. This will likely be a high scoring game that features two potent offenses and two defenses that leave a lot to be desired.

Who you should root for: Colorado State. The Broncos are undefeated in conference play, while the Rams have lost their only conference game this season.

San Diego State @ Hawaii

Not only will this game eliminate the loser from a chance at the Mountain West championship, it will also make contending for a bowl spot nearly impossible. Travelling to the island is always a tough task. This should be a good game.

Who you shoot root for: I don’t think either team has what it takes to contend for a championship, but root for the Aztecs. The Rainbow Warriors only have one conference loss at this point.