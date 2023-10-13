Week 7: Game Info, Odds, Who Will Win, and Predictions.

Conference play is here, and all 12 teams are in on the action. Below is all the info you need to know and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.
Friday, October 13th
Fresno State vs Utah State (6:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Saturday, October 14th
UNLV vs Nevada (3:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Nevada Sports/SSSEN/Mountain West Network
San Jose State vs New Mexico (4:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Wyoming vs Air Force (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBSSports
Boise State vs Colorado State (7:45 PM MT) | Coverage: FS1
San Diego State vs Hawaii (9:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
- Fresno State/Utah State: -5.5 Fresno State, O/U 57.5
- UNLV/Nevada: -9.5 UNLV, O/U 53.5
- San Jose State/New Mexico: -8 San Jose State, O/U 58.5
- Wyoming/Air Force: -10.5 Air Force, O/U 42.5
- Boise State/Colorado State: -7.5 Boise State, O/U 61
- San Diego State/Hawaii: -6 San Diego State, O/U 53.5
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information)
Game Previews:
What to Watch For:
- Fresno State: How will the Bulldogs respond to their first loss of the season? And can they overcome their injuries better than last season?
- Utah State: Can the Aggies keep the dynamic offense going? And will they ever have a strong first quarter?
- UNLV: Will the Rebels continue their strong play as the season goes on? And can they avoid a trap game?
- Nevada: Can the Wolf Pack come out energized for their rivalry game? Or will they look deflated as the losses keep mounting?
- San Jose State: How will the Spartans rebound from a disheartening loss? Can they let out their frustrations on the Lobos?
- New Mexico: Will the Lobos continue to play hard in their quest for a bowl game? How will they look following the bye week?
- Wyoming: Can the Cowboys pull off yet another upset? How will they fare against a tremendous defense?
- Air Force: Will the Falcons find a way to pass their toughest test of the year against a good defense who knows how to play them?
- Boise State: Did the Broncos finally round into form last week, or will they continue to play inconsistently? And can their secondary withstand the Ram’s passing attack?
- Colorado State: Will the Rams be healthy enough to compete? Can their defense stop the Bronco rushing attack?
- San Diego State: Did the Aztecs discover any answers during the bye week? Can they get back on track this week?
- Hawaii: Will the Rainbow Warriors find a way to win against a struggling team? Did the young players find a way to grow during their week off?
Who Will Win:
