Mountaintop View 10-12-23

Ike Larsen, Andrew Peasley, Women’s hoops poll, Fremont Cannon and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
Idaho State v Utah State Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Utah State’s Ike Larsen continues to impress for the Aggies

Sven Karabegovic of The Salt Lake Tribune profiles Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen, one of the standout performers in the Mountain West. Utah State hosts Fresno State on Friday.

Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley seeks rare third win over Air Force

Brent Briggeman of The Gazette takes a look at Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and how he has plagued Air Force football in recent seasons. The Falcons take on the Pokes this Saturday in what might be the game of the year in the MWC.

Chris Murray makes his basketball picks

The battle for the real Fremont Cannon

Heads up, Rams and Broncos fans

Rebels are the preseason favorite in women’s hoops

Maiava officially QB1

