Mountaintop View 10-12-23

Utah State’s Ike Larsen continues to impress for the Aggies
Sven Karabegovic of The Salt Lake Tribune profiles Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen, one of the standout performers in the Mountain West. Utah State hosts Fresno State on Friday.
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley seeks rare third win over Air Force
Brent Briggeman of The Gazette takes a look at Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and how he has plagued Air Force football in recent seasons. The Falcons take on the Pokes this Saturday in what might be the game of the year in the MWC.
Chris Murray makes his basketball picks
Here is my All-Mountain West men's basketball predicted order of finish and players of the year. The MW will hold its media day tomorrow in Las Vegas. https://t.co/sS6rCekbHO— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 11, 2023
The battle for the real Fremont Cannon
The spot in Cashell Fieldhouse that houses the Fremont Cannon is filled with a fake cannon. On Saturday, Nevada aims to win back the real thing.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 11, 2023
"Whether you have it and have to defend it or whether you don't have it and need to get it, it's a huge game."https://t.co/KkIyiKR5te
Heads up, Rams and Broncos fans
Kickoff for Boise State's game at Colorado State has been pushed to 7:55, with a possible 5-minute slide... It's following Kansas St vs Texas Tech, which starts at 5 p.m., so don't be surprised if the game starts on FS2.— Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) October 11, 2023
Rebels are the preseason favorite in women’s hoops
The @UNLVLadyRebels are the preseason favorite to win the #MWWBB crown pic.twitter.com/iPCMW7FVTx— Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 11, 2023
Maiava officially QB1
Some news broken in this story: Jayden Maiava is now UNLV’s starting quarterback.— Mike Grimala (@MikeGrimala) October 11, 2023
Doug Brumfield is healthy and practicing, but OC Brennan Marion says Maiava, a redshirt freshman, is “the guy” until someone beats him out for the job. https://t.co/wfOjHxnwBn
