Mountaintop View 10-12-23

Sven Karabegovic of The Salt Lake Tribune profiles Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen, one of the standout performers in the Mountain West. Utah State hosts Fresno State on Friday.

Brent Briggeman of The Gazette takes a look at Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and how he has plagued Air Force football in recent seasons. The Falcons take on the Pokes this Saturday in what might be the game of the year in the MWC.

Chris Murray makes his basketball picks

Here is my All-Mountain West men's basketball predicted order of finish and players of the year. The MW will hold its media day tomorrow in Las Vegas. https://t.co/sS6rCekbHO — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 11, 2023

The battle for the real Fremont Cannon

The spot in Cashell Fieldhouse that houses the Fremont Cannon is filled with a fake cannon. On Saturday, Nevada aims to win back the real thing.



"Whether you have it and have to defend it or whether you don't have it and need to get it, it's a huge game."https://t.co/KkIyiKR5te — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) October 11, 2023

Heads up, Rams and Broncos fans

Kickoff for Boise State's game at Colorado State has been pushed to 7:55, with a possible 5-minute slide... It's following Kansas St vs Texas Tech, which starts at 5 p.m., so don't be surprised if the game starts on FS2. — Ron Counts (@Ron_BroncoBeat) October 11, 2023

Rebels are the preseason favorite in women’s hoops

The @UNLVLadyRebels are the preseason favorite to win the #MWWBB crown pic.twitter.com/iPCMW7FVTx — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 11, 2023

Maiava officially QB1