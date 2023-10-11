Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 6.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.
Mike
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: UNLV
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
NY6 Bowl: N/A
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Count me out for a NY6 bowl, at least this week. I’m still a belivering in the strength of the conference, but it looks like everyone might beat each other up again. Air Force is considered my top team, and although I think Wyoming is better at this point, I think Fresno State will get the name-brand recognition for the G-Rate Bowl. Although if their QB is out for awhile, things might change. Utah State enters the bowl picture after beating Colorado State. SDSU and SJSU are firmly out of the equation.
Zach
LA Bowl: Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
I still think the Mountain West has the best path to a New Year's Six game as long as the champion finishes the season with one loss. This weekend’s game between Wyoming and Air Force will likely factor into who becomes the favorite for that coveted spot.
Jeff
LA Bowl: Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV
Potato Bowl: Boise State
Arizona Bowl: Utah State
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
This is quite an interesting bowl setup. Fresno State losing makes Air force a possibility in the NY6, with Wyoming close behind. Those two are the best two teams in the Mountain West with Fresno a bit behind. All the rest are just struggling week to week and most won’t even make 6 wins.
Graham
LA Bowl: Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State
Adam
LA Bowl: Boise State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
NY6 Bowl: N/A
Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force
Dom
LA Bowl: Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State
Potato Bowl: Utah State
Arizona Bowl: UNLV
NY6 Bowl: Air Force
Obviously, the quick downfall of Fresno State is devastating to the Mountain West. I still want one team to make it to the NY6, and Air Force is the next man up after Fresno. It’s going to be a bloodbath outside of that since it appears the conference will just destroy each other, and I’m excited to see how Wyoming keeps up.
