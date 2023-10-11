Mountain West Bowl Projections: Week 6.

The 2023 season is in full swing and though it’s early, it’s also never too early to discuss bowl projections. Our team at Mountain West Connection will be releasing our bowl projections each week. Read our projections below every week and leave your own in the comments.

Mike

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: UNLV

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

NY6 Bowl: N/A

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Count me out for a NY6 bowl, at least this week. I’m still a belivering in the strength of the conference, but it looks like everyone might beat each other up again. Air Force is considered my top team, and although I think Wyoming is better at this point, I think Fresno State will get the name-brand recognition for the G-Rate Bowl. Although if their QB is out for awhile, things might change. Utah State enters the bowl picture after beating Colorado State. SDSU and SJSU are firmly out of the equation.

Zach

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

I still think the Mountain West has the best path to a New Year's Six game as long as the champion finishes the season with one loss. This weekend’s game between Wyoming and Air Force will likely factor into who becomes the favorite for that coveted spot.

Jeff

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV

Potato Bowl: Boise State

Arizona Bowl: Utah State

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

This is quite an interesting bowl setup. Fresno State losing makes Air force a possibility in the NY6, with Wyoming close behind. Those two are the best two teams in the Mountain West with Fresno a bit behind. All the rest are just struggling week to week and most won’t even make 6 wins.

Graham

LA Bowl: Air Force

Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Fresno State

Adam

LA Bowl: Boise State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Wyoming

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: N/A

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force

Dom

LA Bowl: Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State

Potato Bowl: Utah State

Arizona Bowl: UNLV

NY6 Bowl: Air Force

Obviously, the quick downfall of Fresno State is devastating to the Mountain West. I still want one team to make it to the NY6, and Air Force is the next man up after Fresno. It’s going to be a bloodbath outside of that since it appears the conference will just destroy each other, and I’m excited to see how Wyoming keeps up.