Mountaintop View 10-10-23 Wyoming riding high, Players of the Week, Kellen Moore advice, Aggie takeaways, Bulldogs looking for answers

We recap the weekend conference action as we had one big upset and two games where the winners had to come back from double-digit deficits. There is plenty of other content as we head towards our first full weekend of conference games. Enjoy!!

Almost 3 full minutes from those players who were named MWFB Players of the Week!

The #MWFB Players of the Week are here! Watch for the reveal of the players taking home the honors ⤵️



@wyo_football

@BroncoSportsFB

@USUFootball pic.twitter.com/F2t4zY1TXW — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 9, 2023

7220Sports.com‘s Cody Tucker takes a look at the Cowboys’ upset over 24th-ranked Fresno State and the key moments of the game. While it was not the perfect game Head Coach Craig Bohl said was needed to beat the Bulldogs, it was close enough to win the game.

Prior to Saturday’s stunning comeback by the Broncos and their two-headed QB, Boise State legend Kellen Moore, now the OC for the LA Chargers, gave his opinion and advice to the two young men trying to co-lead the offense in hopes of getting to the conference championship game.

The Aggies had their seemingly customary slow start again versus Colorado State, falling behind by double-digits early. However, a 37-0 run generally erases any lead, and it did this time as well on way to a 44-24 drubbing of the Rams in Logan. Here are some of the takeaways from the game.

The Bulldogs got out-physicaled (is that a word?) by Wyoming on Saturday, and losing their starting QB in the fourth quarter did not help their cause. They struggled on both sides of the ball and now their margin-of-error to get to the championship game again this year has certainly lessened. What other things need to be looked at?

MW Volleyball Players of the Week

