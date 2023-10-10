The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week Six

Week six featured one of the most anticipated matchups of the season with Fresno traveling to Laramie to take on Wyoming. The game did not lack in excitement, but neither did the other two Mountain West games this weekend. Let’s take a look back at the good, bad, and ugly moments from week six.

The Good

Wyoming

The Cowboys have one of the best homefield advantages in college football and it was on full display Saturday evening. In one of the most anticipated regular season matchups of the conference season, the Cowboys managed to pull off the upset over the #24 Bulldogs. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley had one of his best games. His stats aren’t anything crazy, but he was efficient and moved the ball when he needed to. The Cowboy defense had an excellent game plan; they dialed up pressure on Mikey Keene and made him uncomfortable in the pocket. This is proably Craig Bohl’s biggest win since becoming head coach of the Cowboys.

Boise State

This is a story of two halves. The Broncos had a season-saving second half against a San Jose State threat that was ready to pull off the upset on “The Blue.” Ashton Jeanty was able to overcome two first half fumbles to finish the game with 167 yards on the ground. Eric McAllister had a career day receiving and the Bronco defense played their best half of the year in the second half to overcome a twenty point deficit. The two quarterback system was a bit of a mess, but the Broncos came away with the victory.

Utah State

The Aggies had yet another slow start but recovered nicely to come away with a significant victory over Colorado State. Cooper Legas has overcome his early season benching and played arguably the best game of his career. Legas finished the game completing 19 of 29 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. The Aggies will face a tough test this weekend as they travel to Fresno to take on the Bulldogs.

The Bad

Fresno State

The raucous environment clearly impacted the Bulldogs early in the game. Fresno State’s offense could not get going until it was too late for them to make the comeback. A late injury to Mikey Keene has the future of the quarterback position in question for the Bulldgos. The next three weeks will likely shape how the season plays out for the Bulldogs with games against Utah State, UNLV, and Boise State.

San Jose State

The Spartans came to Boise with a plan for success. They knew the best way to beat the Broncos was through big plays in the passing game and physical play on the defensive side of the ball. San Jose State moved the ball with relative ease in the first half, but managed just over 100 yards and zero points in the second half. It seemed like noise and the environment inside Albertsons Stadium impacted the Spartans.

The Ugly

Colorado State

The Rams jumped out to a quick 17-0 lead, but the game went south from there. Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had one of the worst performances of his career with three interceptions and a lost fumble. It is almost impossible to win on the road when you give up the ball five times. Through five games, turnovers and penaltieshave been the clear reason this team is not performing at a higher level.

