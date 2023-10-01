Wyoming Takes Down New Mexico in Their First Mountain West Contest of the Year

WYOMING 35

NEW MEXICO 26

Most Cowboy fans see the New Mexico game on the schedule and think; this will be the easiest game of the year. This may not have been the hardest contest on the schedule, but this was not the same old Lobos.

A new face was in at QB for the Lobos, Dylan Hopkins, and he looked as good as ever for New Mexico’s first drive.

It was a battle of two seemingly efficient offenses to start out. In the first quarter, Hopkins was 7-8 for 63, and Peasley went 7-7 for 60 and a rushing score.

The Lobos connected for a touchdown early with an impressive toss to Jeremiah Hixon, taking advantage of a slow start from the Poke defense. They followed this up with a familiar combination of players making plays. Devonne Harris blocking a kick and Jakorey Hawkins taking it back to the crib. The same combination of players on the game-winner against App State.

Garbage time got the best of the Cowboys, and as fans were filing out New Mexico cashed in for a late touchdown to cover the spread.

Key Stats

Peasley rushed for a touchdown for the second game in a row, and 34 yards on his feet. He’s been showing that he can get it done on the ground when he can’t throw. A great trait to have.

Harrison Waylee is quickly becoming one of the best running backs in the NCAA, trotting for 191 yards this Saturday for a touchdown.

He had a 66-yard sprint that got cut short at the 9, but kept his weekly ‘long touchdown run streak’ with a 46-yard touchdown that took away all of New Mexico’s momentum. The last time a UW RB had three 100-yard games in a row was in 2019, Xazavian Valladay, who had 5 in a row.

Offense Bounces Back

It’s no secret that the offense did not have the best performance against App State, but Peasley was able to come out swinging.

Ayir Asante didn’t get much volume in this gameplan but showed off his best Deebo Samuel impression on a 66-yard catch and run where he embarrassed the entire New Mexico defense for a score.

This offense has playmakers. And Craig Bohl has finally got the hang of using them properly. Or so we hope.

Final Thoughts

When you play New Mexico, the expectation is to beat New Mexico. The Cowboys got the job done and made some pretty sweet plays on the way.

Looking ahead to Fresno State next week, with what will be the biggest game of the year so far, we wonder if it’s enough.

No. 25 ranked Fresno will be a tough task, and if the Cowboy defense can figure out the Bulldog offense just like they did to the Lobos, they’ll be in good hands.

It was a job well done against a weak team that added a few weapons and has an upward trajectory.

Only time will tell if Peasley and company will get it done against the single-ranked team in the MWC.