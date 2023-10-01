Mountain West in the Rankings

Fresno State was able to overcome an inconsistent performance on the offensive side of the ball thanks to a great showing by their defense which resulted in a 27-9 win over Nevada. The win improved the Bulldogs to 5-0 on the season. It also resulted in the Bulldogs moving up one spot to 24th in the AP Poll. Fresno State also entered the Coaches Poll for the first time this year, also ranked 24th. The Bulldogs will travel to Laramie this weekend to take on Wyoming in a nationally televised contest.

Air Force is coming off of a dominant 49-10 victory over San Diego State. The win helped the Aztecs inch closer to being ranked. Air Force is six spots outside of the top 25 in the AP Poll, receiving 7 votes. They are four spots outside of the top 25 in the coaches poll, receiving 32 votes.

