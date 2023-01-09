Mountaintop View 1-9-23. Hawaii offense, NCAA Committee, Early Signing Period, Jake Haener, Future Games

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Happy New Year to one and all! Mountain West football is officially behind us. On the other hand, we have conference basketball games over the next few months and the conference is as good as it ever way. Plus, recruiting content is still going strong. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

After one trying season of attempting to run more of an air-raid or pass-heavy style of offense, Hawaii coach Timmy Chang announced they will be fully committing to the familiar style of the run-and-shoot offense. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as Chang thrived in this offense as a player and the Rainbow Warriors often have their better seasons when running it. In fact, previous coach Nick Rolovich made a similar switch after his first season and it helped turned the program around both with results and recruiting.

The NCAA Transformation Committee released their recommendations last week and Matt Brown of Extra Points is hoping to hear more in depth thoughts from them at the NCAA Convention this week. Specifically. he wants to know how they plan to get Congress involved, how will pay for the new spending they are recommending, and which sports can feasibly handle playoff expansion.

It seems like most people are in agreement that the December calendar has become too crowded with bowl games, the coaching carousel, the transfer portal, and the early signing period. Out of all of those, the last one is likely the easiest to fix. Critics say it has pushed coaching changes earlier (which is accurate), with coaches being fired earlier every year. There is talk of pushing it all back to February. There does not seem to be much talk of having a signing period before the start of the season, similar to how there is for basketball recruiting.

Haener is the first MWC player to get a Combine Invite.

INDY





Future Games.

HOME & HOME



UTEP

Aug. 30, 2025 | Logan, UT



at UTEP

Sept. 9, 2028 | El Paso, TX





