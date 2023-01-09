MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-9-23. The transfer visit weekend aftermath.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day has come and gone and the big recruiting push has ended and things will slow down over the next few weeks for the dead period. Some offers were still made, mainly to transfers or future classes, and there is still some action as far as commitments and decommittments go. Outside of a big push for transfers this weekend, things are slow-moving over the holidays in the dead period. This was the weekend transfer visits were allowed so they can enroll for the spring semester. Due to that, there were a lot of visitors this weekend, even more than were recorded here. As far as commitments go, 12 players committed to Mountain West teams. Specifically, Wyoming gained three new commits and they take the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Colorado State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

UNLV: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period. However, for this past weekend, college transfers were permitted to take visits to campuses. This is so they can commit in time to enroll for the spring semester.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 62

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

ATH Mason Hayes was offered by Air Force

ATH Jace Villers was offered by Air Force

OL TJ Tarascio was offered by Air Force

QB Jacob Kilzer was offered by Air Force

Transfer DE Kivon Wright was offered by Boise State

OL Abraham Bangoura was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Jalen Grant was offered by Colorado State

Transfer TE Jermaine Terry II was offered by Hawaii and Nevada

Transfer DB Tre Weed was offered by Nevada

Transfer DT Mackavelli Laie Malotumau was offered by Nevada

Transfer OL Bula Schmidt was offered by Nevada

DB Edward Blacklock was offered by New Mexico

JUCO DB Aaron Smith was offered by New Mexico

2026 DB Brandon Lockhart was offered by SJSU

ATH Corey Thompson Jr. was offered by UNLV

Transfer K Cole Becker was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Braylen Russell was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Noreel White was offered by UNLV

2025 TE/LB Carter Jones was offered by UNLV

Transfer WR Jalen Richmond was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Obviously, there were many more visits this weekend than listed here.

Transfer OL Sheldon Newton visited Boise State

Transfer WR Devin Boodie Jr visited Wyoming

Commits

RB Owen Allen committed to Air Force

DT Kade Tompkins committed to Air Force

committed to Air Force DE Mulumba Wa-kalonji committed to Colorado State

Transfer RB Ashton Hayes committed to Nevada

Transfer LS Brendan Durkin committed to New Mexico

Transfer DT Samuela Tuihalamaka committed to SDSU

Transfer QB Jay-Butterfield committed to SJSU

QB Blake Boda committed to UNLV

Transfer WR Colby Bowman committed to Utah State

DE Ethan Day committed to Wyoming

JUCO DB Tyrecus Davis committed to Wyoming

Transfer WR Devin Boddie Jr. committed to Wyoming

Decommits

K Kaden Lorick decommitted from Nevada

