Lobos Hire New Coordinators

The New Mexico Lobos football team recently announced the hirings of both their new offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 season.

On the offensive side the Lobos hired Bryant Vincent to call the shots. Vincent was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UAB for the past five seasons. He also was the interim head coach during the team’s win in the Bahama’s Bowl this past season.

UAB ranked in the top five of scoring offense in Conference USA during five of Vincent’s six seasons. This past season the Blazers averaged 30.1 points per game and 438.2 yards per game.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with the caliber and experience of Coach Vincent joining our staff,” UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said of the hire.

Vincent replaces interim offensive coordinator Heath Ridenour, who replaced Derek Warehime who was fired during the 2022 season.

Taking over the defensive coordinator role will be Troy Reffett.

Reffett spent the past three seasons as the cornerback coach at UNM, under former defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

“I’m excited to have Coach Reffett serve as defensive coordinator, because it will give us continuity in the things we have been doing defensively,” said Gonzales.

Reffett has been around the 3-3-5 defense with Long and Gonzales so that there will be hardly any change in the philosophy for 2023.

Reffett replaces the UNM legend Long who moved on to take the defensive coordinator job at Syracuse University.