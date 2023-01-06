Mountain West Reacts Results: Lobos lose, tourney teams.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

You were right.

Of course the team loses as soon as I ask a question about them losing. But over half of you predicted correctly that they would lose before January was halfway up. Next time I’ll include the option “Before the results even post.”

Surprise... kinda.

Even though New Mexico is no longer undefeated, winning their first 14 games and being the last team in the nation to lose is still a great accomplishment and quite a surprise. It’s too bad Nevada didn’t get more votes.

3 Tourney Teams?

Last year the Mountain West had four teams and they ended up disappointing. This year the conference looks even better, but the voters are torn between think three or four teams earn the bid. Also, 3% of you must think all the teams are gonna beat each other up in conference play?