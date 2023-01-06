Mountaintop View 1-6-23

With probably the strongest conference from top to bottom in men’s basketball, get caught up with scores, recaps, and notes from play earlier this week. We also sprinkle in some other MW news from football and a new face in MW women’s volleyball coaching circles. Enjoy!!

Basketball News and Notes

The Wolf Pack stayed undefeated in early conference play as a 10-0 run in the second half overcame a less than stellar 3 point defense versus the Rams.

While the Wolf Pack stayed unbeaten in conference play, the opposite is true for the Rams. Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan takes a look at some of the reasons for their slow start.

Still awaiting the return of preseason MW Player of the Year Graham Ike, the Cowboys’ unlucky season appears to have gotten a tad worse.

With news that some improvement has been seen in Damar Hamlin’s condition since Monday, a hopeful story of a similar incident that happened to a former MW player and how it changed his life’s perspective.

A trip to Fresno in early January is rarely on anybody’s bucket list, but was even harder for New Mexico as their undefeated season came to an end at the hands of the Bulldogs on Tuesday night. However, Coach Rick Pitino looks forward based on what has occurred over the past 18 months in the program as the Lobos get ready to play UNLV tomorrow.

Football News and Notes

Apparently the saying is now, “nothing is certain except death, taxes, and Portal Movement”

Nevada football continues to load up at running back with the addition of Cal transfer Ashton Hayes, who played his high school ball in Reno (at Damonte Ranch and McQueen). https://t.co/o86VRCD8Nc — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) January 5, 2023

Boise State second-year LB Rejhan Tatum has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/T7VLvNbtsQ — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 5, 2023

Bronco selected for post-season All-Star bowl game

In Other MW News

Fresh off of a regular season championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels announce the hiring of their new Head Coach.

