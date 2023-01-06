The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Wyoming

Welcome to the twelfth and final piece of our twelve-part series that hopefully makes the dead period go by a bit quicker. These articles aim to provide a detailed look at what each team has done thus far on the recruiting trail and what work still needs to be put in before NLI day in February. One team a day will be featured this year in alphabetical order. Today will look at Wyoming.

Wyoming:

Wyoming’s 2022 was low on expectations, but they ended up being a good team. After opening the season with a dud against Illinois (who actually proved to have one of the best defenses in the country), the Cowboys won three straight games, including upsetting Air Force, before back-to-back losses against BYU and SJSU. They rebounded to win four games in a row before losing a de facto mountain division championship game to Boise State and then looked completely lifeless against Air Force. All of that being said, Wyoming was one of the youngest teams in the country and played very well.

The end of the regular season once again resulted in some key players announcing they would be leaving the program, so once again the Cowboys are tasked with replacing those players with their recruiting class. To see how they did, read below.

The Road So Far:

Wyoming has had a steady if not spectacular recruiting presence under Coach Bohl and that continued in their 2023 class. Six players are on offense while eight are on defense. IN a bit of a throwback, the majority of players are from high school, with only one transfer. They also tend to recruit non-traditional Mountain West recruiting areas. They signed their fourteen players from not only Texas (7), California (1), and Colorado (1), but also Wisconsin (2) and Illinois (2). They are attempting to restock the running back room with incoming freshman Keany Parks and experienced transfer Harrison Waylee. The two wide receivers, Bricen Brantley and Justin Stevenson, hail from Texas and possess the size the Cowboys like at that position. Speaking of size, Quinn Grovesteen has a lot of it on the o-line.

Looking at the defense, Wyoming really invested in defensive tackles, signing four of them. Dante Drake and Jayden Williams have great size, while Lucas and Samsula and Jake Davis have intriguing height. They are joined on the line with Tell Wade at defensive end. There are also three signees in the secondary. Naz Hill has the size and athleticism to become a good player at corner, with Chauncey Carter and Ian Bell showing potential as well.

Number who signed in December: 15

Number who will enroll early: 0

247 Composite Rankings:

Overall: 107th

Recruiting: 103rd

Transfer: N/A

The Road Ahead:

Top Targets Remaining: OL, LB, TE, DB

Wyoming has some additional work to do in this class. Up until last year, they had not been very active in the transfer portal but acknowledged the need to dip into it to offset their outgoing transfers. They will likely have to do so again, in at least some positions, to complete this class.

With only one offensive lineman in the fold, it would make sense to add players there, especially given how many of their starters are upperclassmen. Likewise, it seems odd the Cowboys aren’t taking any linebackers so expect one or two to pop up before February. The same goes for tight end, which is a position Wyoming has featured heavily in their schemes over the years. Over the last two offseasons, the team has lot numerous players in the secondary. While they have added some high school players so far, one or two transfers would make sense to go along with those players.

As mentioned above, Wyoming’s use of the transfer portal is fairly new, but to a certain degree, it has become a necessity. Putting the finishing touches on this class is crucial to add to the young core as well as balancing out any additional transfers.

