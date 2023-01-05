Mountaintop View 1-5-23

Nevada men’s basketball coach Steve Alford has his Wolf Pack on the right path so far this season. At the top of the conference with the Wolf Pack: the New Mexico Lobos, one of Alford’s coaching stops. He’s impressed with the Lobos, albeit no longer undefeated.

The surprising news of George Holani returning to Boise State for 2023 means the Broncos will have three running backs who were 4-star recruits in high school: Holani, Ashton Jeanty, and incoming freshman Jambres Dubar. Expectations will be high for the unit that has Power 5 talent.

Hawaii’s permanent stadium situation continues to be an enigma. In the meantime, Clarence T.C. Ching Complex continues to expand. Hawaii hopes the stadium capacity will be at 15,000 for next season.

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray grades each individual team from the 2022 MWC football season. Thoughts?

Speaking of Hawaii’s athletic director...

David Matlin to retire as UH Athletics Director, effective June 2nd.



➡️ https://t.co/W1MGPKGbwn pic.twitter.com/kjjw52pK2a — Hawaii Athletics (@HawaiiAthletics) January 4, 2023

Fresno State needs a new offensive coordinator

Source: Missouri is finalizing a deal to make Fresno State OC Kirby Moore the school's next offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He was the OC/QB coach and play caller for Fresno State's Mountain West champion this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2023

...and so does UNLV? What the hell?

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

Post-bowl SP+ rankings ($)

UPDATED SP+ RANKINGS



* Title game projection: Georgia 34.9, TCU 24.0

* We have a fresh, new No. 2! (It's Bama. Of course.)

* Biggest bowl winners: SEC West, Texas Tech

* Biggest bowl losers: Purdue, Sun Belt

* South Carolina: special teams national champhttps://t.co/HSy3BaXuDN — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 4, 2023

