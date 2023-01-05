 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-5-23

Grades for 2022 MWC football, Hawaii’s AD will retire, Hawaii’s temporary stadium update and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Steve Alford weighs in on New Mexico being last undefeated team in the nation

Nevada men’s basketball coach Steve Alford has his Wolf Pack on the right path so far this season. At the top of the conference with the Wolf Pack: the New Mexico Lobos, one of Alford’s coaching stops. He’s impressed with the Lobos, albeit no longer undefeated.

‘It’s unbelievable’: Holani’s return sets high bar for Boise State’s running backs

The surprising news of George Holani returning to Boise State for 2023 means the Broncos will have three running backs who were 4-star recruits in high school: Holani, Ashton Jeanty, and incoming freshman Jambres Dubar. Expectations will be high for the unit that has Power 5 talent.

Matlin: ‘Cautiously optimistic’ on expanded Ching Complex for 2023 home opener

Hawaii’s permanent stadium situation continues to be an enigma. In the meantime, Clarence T.C. Ching Complex continues to expand. Hawaii hopes the stadium capacity will be at 15,000 for next season.

Grading every Mountain West football team’s 2022 season

Nevada Sports Net’s Chris Murray grades each individual team from the 2022 MWC football season. Thoughts?

Speaking of Hawaii’s athletic director...

Fresno State needs a new offensive coordinator

...and so does UNLV? What the hell?

Post-bowl SP+ rankings ($)

On The Horizon:

Today - Mountain West Connection All-Bowl Team

Today - The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Utah State

Friday - The 2023 Recruiting Road So Far: Wyoming

