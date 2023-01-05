Mountain West Connection All-Bowl Team

Bowl season has concluded for the Mountain West and the conference finished with a disappointing three wins to four losses. While the bowl season did not finish how the conference would have liked, there were some great individual performances. Here are the conference's top performers this bowl season:

Offense

QB: Jake Haener (Fresno State)

RB: Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

RB: Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

WR: Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

WR: Isaiah Hamilton (San Jose State)

WR: Jesse Matthews (San Diego State)

TE: Treyton Welch (Wyoming)

Flex: Taylen Green (Boise State)

Offensive Line Unit: Air Force

Defense

DL: Braden Siders (Wyoming)

DL: Jonah Tavai (San Diego State)

DL: Peyton Zdroik (Air Force)

DL: Devo Bridges (Fresno State)

LB: Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

LB: AJ Vongphachanh (Utah State)

LB: Ezekiel Noa (Boise State)

DB: Dezjhon Malone (San Diego State)

DB: Jayden Goodwin (Air Force)

DB: Michael Dansby (San Jose State)

DB: LJ Early (Fresno State)

Flex: Carlton Johnson (Fresno State)

Special Teams

Kicker: John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Punter: Jack Browning (San Diego State)

Returner: Terrell Vaughn (Utah State)

Final Totals:

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 3

Fresno State: 6

San Diego State: 4

San Jose State: 2

Utah State: 2

Wyoming: 4

Which performances from bowl season stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.