Mountaintop View 1-31-23

Mountain West Basketball News and Notes
MW MBB Players of the Week
@TheRunninRebels
And on the women’s side of play...
Darrion Williams’ freshman success for Nevada basketball has even surprised him
The lightly-recruited swing man has even surprised himself with his play this season and is considered a front-runner in the MW Freshman of the Year Award Derby, especially after just receiving his third Freshman of the Week honor!
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Purdue unanimous No. 1, Aztecs return, 3 other MW teams receiving votes.
Mountain West Football News and Notes
Bronco legend not unemployed for very long....
Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State
A possible replacement for Jordan Mims’ production chooses to come to the Bulldog program with two years of eligibility left.
College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of 2023 season
A prominent MW football team gets mentioned in this subjective view of team uniforms.
Other Mountain West News and Notes
No. 20 Aztecs Set for Southwestern Invitational
By the time this hits the presses, San Diego State’s nationally ranked men’s golf team will have the first tournament round in the books. See what players comprise the team this year.
