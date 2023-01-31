 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-31-23

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Air Force

We might be in the middle of an Arctic cold spell, but the links are still hot enough to overcome! We have content from around the Mountain West, starting with the hoopsters being honored for their play on the court last week. Enjoy!!

Mountain West Basketball News and Notes

MW MBB Players of the Week

And on the women’s side of play...

Darrion Williams’ freshman success for Nevada basketball has even surprised him

The lightly-recruited swing man has even surprised himself with his play this season and is considered a front-runner in the MW Freshman of the Year Award Derby, especially after just receiving his third Freshman of the Week honor!

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Purdue unanimous No. 1, Aztecs return, 3 other MW teams receiving votes.

Mountain West Football News and Notes

Bronco legend not unemployed for very long....

Cal RB transfer Damien Moore commits to Fresno State

A possible replacement for Jordan Mims’ production chooses to come to the Bulldog program with two years of eligibility left.

College football’s 30 best uniforms ranked ahead of 2023 season

A prominent MW football team gets mentioned in this subjective view of team uniforms.

Other Mountain West News and Notes

No. 20 Aztecs Set for Southwestern Invitational

By the time this hits the presses, San Diego State’s nationally ranked men’s golf team will have the first tournament round in the books. See what players comprise the team this year.

