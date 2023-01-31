2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

TE Kyle Patterson (Air Force)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: It was surprising that Patterson didn’t have more discussion about him this week, considering he earned an NFL Combine invite. He must have done well enough, but it’s hard to know for sure.

Stock Report: EVEN

DL Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz:

Scott Matlock is a real impressive kid. They rave about him around here. He is from Boise and played at Boise State. He is a perfect 5 tech who could play the nose if you need him to. #NFLPA — NFL Draft Blitz (@NFLDraftBlitz) January 26, 2023

Interior defensive lineman Scott Matlock (@BroncoSportsFB) is causing chaos on every snap. Physical, works his hands well to keep off blocks, and finishes strong. @NFLPABowl — Simon Carroll (@NFLDraftSi) January 29, 2023

Boise State DL Scott Matlock vs. Arkansas OL Ricky Stromberg pic.twitter.com/UDRBnY4drr — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) January 29, 2023

Synopsis: Matlock had one of the best showings of anyone at the bowl this week. Everyone was raving about his makeup, his character, and his abilities. It sounds like teams can envision him as a versatile player who can be in the rotation on the defensive line. He showed the same production in practices and the game that he did for the past two seasons at Boise State. He also earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Game next week to have another opportunity in front of scouts and coaches.

Stock Report: WAY UP

DE George Tarlas (Boise State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: There were whispers that Tarlas didn’t play as he is still recovering from his injury. It doesn’t appear that he took part in practices either. Hopefully, he can be healthy for his pro day to showcase his skills.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

DE David Perales (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Nothing could be found on Perales, which isn’t great. The Mountain West defensive player of the year didn’t seem to have a great showing. Maybe he was hurt, or maybe he failed to stand out. Either way, it wasn’t helpful for someone looking to make an impact.

Stock Report: DOWN

RB Titus Swen (Wyoming)

Twitter Buzz:

Titus Swen (RB, @wyo_football) breaking off back to back BIG inside runs to give the American team a chance of stealing this. Impressive burst and urgency with the ball in his hands. @NFLPABowl — Simon Carroll (@NFLDraftSi) January 29, 2023

Really nice outing today for Titus Swen in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cuHaVh8VJI — 7220sports (@7220sports) January 29, 2023