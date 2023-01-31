Mountain West Class of 2023 Signing Day Tracker (February)

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.
Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 180 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing are purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they won’t be berated on Twitter.
Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign Wednesday.
Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. They are all counted in the numbers, but even if they didn’t respond, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.
Note: It is sometimes difficult to tell how many transfers have already signed prior to February 1st. Some schools have announced along the way and others have not. It can be assumed transfers have signed and enrolled with their new school, but not always. We made the decision to go track only what a school has officially announced. Therefore, things may not be completely accurate heading into Signing Day.
Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.
Air Force
It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.
The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.
72 confirmed verbal commitments. (Although there is always the possibility that some signees or even commitments were missed)
Brent Briggeman does an awesome job tracking things. While I confirmed most on my own, I compared notes with him as well.
39 players signed
- QB Maguire Martin
- QB Jacob Kilzer
- QB Josh Johnson
- RB Owen Allen
- RB Roman Bradley
- RB Trevon Kinchen
- RB Rocco Conti
- RB Dermot White SIGNED
- RB Ryan Henning
- RB Luke Rauh
- RB Luke Gall SIGNED
- RB Mana Tapusoa
- RB Keegan Bass SIGNED
- WR KeShon Singleton SIGNED
- WR Ty Hubert
- WR Jet Wiley
- WR Mason Hayes
- WR Jalen Pope SIGNED
- WR Grant Wayne SIGNED
- WR Anthony Wenson SIGNED
- WR Hiro Carr SIGNED
- TE Ripp Perez SIGNED
- TE Mitchell Blakeslee
- TE Aidan Behymer
- TE Simon Kibbee
- OL Jon Ashford SIGNED
- OL Luke Rogers
- OL TJ Tarascio
- OL Devin Lively
- OL Skye Richardson SIGNED
- OL Evan Keefe SIGNED
- OL Griffin Stalfort SIGNED
- OL Ian Fisher SIGNED
- OL Gage Spencer SIGNED
- OL Carson Titus SIGNED
- OL Justus Perales SIGNED
- OL Laird Wheeler
- DT Ty Holiday
- DT Victor King
- DT Kade Tompkins
- DL Derrick Matlock
- DL Charlie Gleason SIGNED
- DL Carson Hall SIGNED
- DL Brady Phillips
- DE Aiden Herring SIGNED
- DE Anthony Murphy II SIGNED
- DE Kaden Freeman SIGNED
- DE Arden Jenkins
- DE Cole Baird
- DE Luke Logan SIGNED
- DE Dixon Gray Ryan SIGNED
- DE Keegun Moore SIGNED
- LB Isaac Hubert SIGNED
- LB Kade Steadman SIGNED
- LB Vinnie Canosa SIGNED
- LB Blake Fletcher SIGNED
- LB Cole Nilles SIGNED
- LB Collin Miller
- LB Joe Ginnetti SIGNED
- LB Luke Fisher SIGNED
- LB Jaylin Reese
- LB DJ Ritter
- DB Houston Hendrix SIGNED
- DB Devin Jordan SIGNED
- DB Nicholas Beckwith
- DB Greg Hartley III SIGNED
- DB Dane Parker SIGNED
- DB Kason Hooks
- DB JT Tomescko
- DB Erik Lewis
- DB Kyle Chen
- DB Shawn Braxton
- DB Jacob Martin
- DB Will Courtney SIGNED
- K/P Bryce Olson SIGNED
- LS Grant Rountree
- LS Dominic Diaz SIGNED
Boise State
22 players signed
- QB CJ Tiller SIGNED
- RB Jambres Dubar SIGNED
- WR Jackson Grier SIGNED
- Transfer WR Chase Penry SIGNED
- TE Cayden Dawson SIGNED
- TE Oliver Fisher SIGNED
- TE Matt Wagner SIGNED
- OL Jason Steele SIGNED
- OL Kyle Cox SIGNED
- OL Carson Rasmussen SIGNED
- DT Michael Madrie SIGNED
- Transfer DT Sheldon Newton
- DE Max Stege SIGNED
- DE Demanuel Brown SIGNED
- Transfer DE Kivon Wright
- Transfer DE Tyler Wegis
- LB Wyatt Milkovic SIGNED
- LB Chase Martin SIGNED
- DB Franklyn Johnson Jr SIGNED
- DB Khai Taylor SIGNED
- DB Ty Benefield SIGNED
- DB Nick Hawthorne SIGNED
- DB Gabe Tahir SIGNED
- JUCO DB A’marion McCoy SIGNED
- JUCO DB Milo Lopez
- Transfer DB Titus Toler SIGNED
Colorado State
34 players signed
- QB Jackson Brousseau SIGNED
- RB Damian Henderson SIGNED
- RB Justin Marshall SIGNED
- WR Niko Lopez SIGNED
- WR Stephon Daily SIGNED
- WR Jamari Person SIGNED
- WR Jaylen Gardner SIGNED
- WR Lavon Brown SIGNED
- WR Silas Evans III SIGNED
- WR Caleb Goodie SIGNED
- Transfer WR Tay Lanier
- TE Mason Muaau SIGNED
- JUCO TE Vince Brown SIGNED
- Transfer TE Dallin Holker SIGNED
- OL Christian Martin SIGNED
- OL Tanner Morley SIGNED
- OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea SIGNED
- OL Chris Maxey SIGNED
- Transfer OL Saveyon Henderson SIGNED
- Transfer OL Oliver Jervis SIGNED
- Transfer OL Drew Moss SIGNED
- DT Andrew Laurich SIGNED
- Transfer DL Matt Thomas
- DE Mulumba Wa-kalonji
- DE Kennedy McDowell SIGNED
- DE Javion Smith-Combs SIGNED
- DE Kenyon Agurs SIGNED
- LB Buom Jock SIGNED
- LB Drew Rodriguez SIGNED
- LB Whitefield Powell SIGNED
- DB TJ Crandall SIGNED
- DB Dylan Phillips SIGNED
- DB Dante Scott SIGNED
- DB Jett Vincent SIGNED
- Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson Jr SIGNED
- Transfer DB Dominic Morris SIGNED
- Transfer DB Ron Hardge III SIGNED
- Transfer K Ashton Wolff
- LS Morgan Tribbett SIGNED
Fresno State
16 players signed
- QB Jayden Mandal SIGNED
- Transfer QB Mikey Keene SIGNED
- RB Devon Rivers SIGNED
- RB Charles Greer SIGNED
- Transfer RB Damien Moore
- JUCO WR Tim Grear SIGNED
- JUCO WR Artis Cole
- JUCO WR Antoine Sullivan
- TE Brock Lium SIGNED
- TE Richie Anderson SIGNED
- JUCO TE Jake Tarwater SIGNED
- OL Edward Fonua
- JUCO OL Hayden Pulis SIGNED
- JUCO OL Caleb Barajas SIGNED
- JUCO DT Dupre Mendoza SIGNED
- DL Mordecai Hines SIGNED
- DE Isiah Chala SIGNED
- LB RL Miller SIGNED
- Transfer LB Tuasivi Nomura
- DB Brandon Ramirez SIGNED
- DB Justin Johnson SIGNED
- DB Ah’marion Ashley
- Transfer DB Dean Clark
Hawaii
26 players signed
- QB John Keawe Sagapolutele SIGNED
- WR Eddie Osei-Nketia SIGNED
- WR Liatama Uiliata SIGNED
- WR Maclane Watkins SIGNED
- Transfer WR Steven McBride SIGNED
- OL Kaleb Carter SIGNED
- OL Isaac Maugaleoo SIGNED
- JUCO OL Fred Pelling SIGNED
- Transfer OL Joshua Atkins SIGNED
- DL Zoram Petelo SIGNED
- DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz SIGNED
- DL Aiden McComber SIGNED
- JUCO DT Daniel Williams SIGNED
- Transfer DT Kuao Peihopa SIGNED
- Transfer DL Josh Jerome SIGNED
- Transfer DE Elijah Robinson SIGNED
- LB Jamih Otis SIGNED
- LB Matthew Bailiff
- LB Junior Fiaui SIGNED
- LB Vaifanua Peko SIGNED
- Transfer LB Patrick Hisatake SIGNED
- DB Ezekiel Rodriguez
- DB Deliyon Freeman
- DB Makana Meyer SIGNED
- DB Elijah Palmer SIGNED
- JUCO DB Cbo Brown SIGNED
- JUCO DB Justin Sinclair SIGNED
- JUCO DB Christion Williams SIGNED
- Transfer DB Cam Stone SIGNED
- ATH Domata Peko Jr
Nevada
18 players signed
- QB Jax Leatherwood SIGNED
- Transfer QB Brendon Lewis SIGNED
- RB Amini Amone SIGNED
- RB Conner Noah SIGNED
- RB Spencer Firebaugh
- Transfer RB Sean Dollars SIGNED
- Transfer RB Ashton Hayes
- WR Marshaun Brown SIGNED
- WR Nate Burleson SIGNED
- Transfer WR Gerick Robinson
- TE Jayden O’Rourke
- Transfer TE Keleki Latu
- OL RJ Esmon SIGNED
- OL Josiah Timoteo SIGNED
- JUCO OL John Bolles SIGNED
- Transfer DT Mackavelli Laie Malotumau
- Transfer DE Tanner Vaughan
- Transfer DE Adrian Jackson
- JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki SIGNED
- LB D’Angelo Davis SIGNED
- LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio SIGNED
- Transfer LB Jackson LaDuke SIGNED
- DB Journey McKoy SIGNED
- DB Jonah Lewis SIGNED
- DB Bishop Turner SIGNED
- JUCO DB Tori Mulkey
- JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr SIGNED
- Transfer DB Tre Weed
New Mexico
29 players signed
- QB Devon Dampier SIGNED
- QB Aidan Armenta SIGNED
- Transfer QB Dylan Hopkins SIGNED
- Transfer QB David Charles Tabscott SIGNED
- JUCO RB Dorian Lewis SIGNED
- Transfer RB Andrew Henry SIGNED
- WR Evan Wysong SIGNED
- WR Nic Trujillo SIGNED
- JUCO WR Alex Murrell SIGNED
- JUCO WR Duke Miller SIGNED
- Transfer WR Ryan Davis SIGNED
- Transfer WR Jeremiah Hixon SIGNED
- Transfer WR Caleb Medford SIGNED
- JUCO TE Everett Hunter SIGNED
- Transfer TE Magnus Geers SIGNED
- OL Matthew Toilolo SIGNED
- JUCO OL Devon Smith SIGNED
- JUCO OL Reese Steele
- JUCO DL Hunter Rapolla SIGNED
- Transfer DL Gabriel Lopez SIGNED
- LB Jayden Wilson SIGNED
- JUCO LB Dimitri Johnson SIGNED
- JUCO LB Mihalis Santorineos SIGNED
- DB Edward Lock
- DB Skylar Cook SIGNED
- DB Dereck Moore SIGNED
- JUCO DB Aaron Smith SIGNED
- Transfer DB Marvin Covington SIGNED
- Transfer DB D’Aarco Perkins McAlliser SIGNED
- Transfer DB Bryson Washington SIGNED
San Diego State
18 players signed
- QB Javance Tupouata-Johnson SIGNED
- WR Tyson Berry SIGNED
- WR Baylin Brooks SIGNED
- Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. SIGNED
- OL Jonah Rodriguez SIGNED
- OL Ryan Silver SIGNED
- OL Briley Barron SIGNED
- JUCO OL Kyle Stanback SIGNED
- Transfer DT Samuela Tuihalamaka SIGNED
- DE Sinn Brennan SIGNED
- DE Brady Nassar SIGNED
- JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin SIGNED
- JUCO DL Tupu Alualu SIGNED
- LB Chris Fewell SIGNED
- LB Caleb Otlewski SIGNED
- LB Jake Sinz
- Transfer LB Cody Moon SIGNED
- DB Jelani McLaughlin SIGNED
- DB Jordan Napier SIGNED
- DB Marcus Ratcliffe SIGNED
- DB Samuel Dunnell SIGNED
- Transfer DB JD Coffey SIGNED
- JUCO K/P Gabriel Plascencia???
San Jose State
13 players signed
- Transfer QB Jay-Butterfield
- Transfer RB Quali Conley SIGNED
- Transfer RB Isaiah Ifanse
- WR Keynan Higgins SIGNED
- TE/DE Kamaehu Kaawalauole SIGNED
- OL Nate Hale
- OL Luke Griskey SIGNED
- DL Vaka Hansen SIGNED
- DE Alexander Cobbs SIGNED
- Kade Millard
- JUCO DE Tavarius Pitts SIGNED
- LB Dylan Lee
- JUCO LB Noah McNeal-Franklin SIGNED
- DB Hunter Nowell SIGNED
- DB Greco Carrillo
- DB Imari Conley SIGNED
- JUCO DB Isiah Revis SIGNED
- Transfer DB Jayvion Cole SIGNED
- Transfer DB DJ Harvey SIGNED
- Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen
UNLV
7 players signed
- QB Bo Edmundson
- QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr
- RB Jai-Den Thomas
- RB Darrien “Dj” Jones
- Transfer RB Gary Quarles
- Transfer RB Vincent Davis
- WR Derrick Rogers Jr.
- JUCO TE Charlie Williams SIGNED
- JUCO TE Christian Earls SIGNED
- OL Ed Haynes SIGNED
- OL Matthew Greene SIGNED
- OL Austin Boyd
- Transfer OL Jayden Ahboah
- Transfer OL Jack Hasz
- Transfer OL Jalen St John III
- DT Maxwell Peterson SIGNED
- DE Lucas Conti SIGNED
- LB Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu SIGNED
- LB JT Odom
- Transfer LB Bam Amina
- Transfer LB Jackson Woodward
- DB Cameren Jenkins
- Transfer DB Jalen Frazier
Utah State
23 players signed
16 intend to enroll in January
- QB McCae Hillstead SIGNED
- RB Jaydon Bailey SIGNED
- RB Zakkarii Black SIGNED
- JUCO RB Davon Booth SIGNED
- WR Jackson Olsen SIGNED
- JUCO WR Micah Davis SIGNED
- JUCO WR Kahanu Davis SIGNED
- Transfer WR Colby Bowman
- TE Will Monney SIGNED
- JUCO TE Isaiah Alonzo SIGNED
- OL Taliafi Taala SIGNED
- OL Jr Sia SIGNED
- JUCO OL Jake Hellmann
- DT Justin Ena SIGNED
- JUCO DT Vaughn Mamea
- JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr SIGNED
- DE Zion Andreasen SIGNED
- JUCO DE Cian Slone SIGNED
- JUCO DE Maka Tuakoi SIGNED
- Transfer LB Gavin Barthiel SIGNED
- DB Kadiyon Sweat SIGNED
- DB Chase Davis SIGNED
- JUCO DB Rondald Fuselier SIGNED
- JUCO DB Javar Strong SIGNED
- JUCO DB Jaylen Martin SIGNED
- JUCO DB Devin Dye
- Transfer DB Malone Mataele SIGNED
Wyoming
14 players signed
- QB Kaden Anderson SIGNED
- RB Keany Parks SIGNED
- Transfer RB Harrison Waylee SIGNED
- WR Bricen Brantley SIGNED
- WR Justin Stevenson SIGNED
- WR Kayden LaFramboise
- Transfer WR Devin Boddie Jr.
- OL Abraham Bangoura
- OL Wyatt Walters
- OL Kuba Tyszka
- OL Quinn Grovesteen SIGNED
- DT Jayden Williams SIGNED
- DT Dante Drake SIGNED
- DT Jake Davies SIGNED
- DT Lucas Samsula SIGNED
- DT Cody Crawford
- DL Jaxon Galica
- DE Jordan Turnball
- DE Tell Wade SIGNED
- DE Ethan Day
- DB Chauncey Carter SIGNED
- DB Naz Hill SIGNED
- DB Ian Bell SIGNED
- DB Jones Thomas
- JUCO DB Tyrecus Davis
