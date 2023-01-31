Mountain West Class of 2023 Signing Day Tracker (February)

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.

Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 180 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing are purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they won’t be berated on Twitter.

Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign Wednesday.

Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. They are all counted in the numbers, but even if they didn’t respond, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.

Note: It is sometimes difficult to tell how many transfers have already signed prior to February 1st. Some schools have announced along the way and others have not. It can be assumed transfers have signed and enrolled with their new school, but not always. We made the decision to go track only what a school has officially announced. Therefore, things may not be completely accurate heading into Signing Day.

Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.

Air Force

It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.

The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.

72 confirmed verbal commitments. (Although there is always the possibility that some signees or even commitments were missed)

Brent Briggeman does an awesome job tracking things. While I confirmed most on my own, I compared notes with him as well.

39 players signed

QB Maguire Martin

QB Jacob Kilzer

QB Josh Johnson

RB Owen Allen

RB Roman Bradley

RB Trevon Kinchen

RB Rocco Conti

RB Dermot White SIGNED

RB Ryan Henning

RB Luke Rauh

RB Luke Gall SIGNED

RB Mana Tapusoa

RB Keegan Bass SIGNED

WR KeShon Singleton SIGNED

WR Ty Hubert

WR Jet Wiley

WR Mason Hayes

WR Jalen Pope SIGNED

WR Grant Wayne SIGNED

WR Anthony Wenson SIGNED

WR Hiro Carr SIGNED

TE Ripp Perez SIGNED

TE Mitchell Blakeslee

TE Aidan Behymer

TE Simon Kibbee

OL Jon Ashford SIGNED

OL Luke Rogers

OL TJ Tarascio

OL Devin Lively

OL Skye Richardson SIGNED

OL Evan Keefe SIGNED

OL Griffin Stalfort SIGNED

OL Ian Fisher SIGNED

OL Gage Spencer SIGNED

OL Carson Titus SIGNED

OL Justus Perales SIGNED

OL Laird Wheeler

DT Ty Holiday

DT Victor King

DT Kade Tompkins

DL Derrick Matlock

DL Charlie Gleason SIGNED

DL Carson Hall SIGNED

DL Brady Phillips

DE Aiden Herring SIGNED

DE Anthony Murphy II SIGNED

DE Kaden Freeman SIGNED

DE Arden Jenkins

DE Cole Baird

DE Luke Logan SIGNED

DE Dixon Gray Ryan SIGNED

DE Keegun Moore SIGNED

LB Isaac Hubert SIGNED

LB Kade Steadman SIGNED

LB Vinnie Canosa SIGNED

LB Blake Fletcher SIGNED

LB Cole Nilles SIGNED

LB Collin Miller

LB Joe Ginnetti SIGNED

LB Luke Fisher SIGNED

LB Jaylin Reese

LB DJ Ritter

DB Houston Hendrix SIGNED

DB Devin Jordan SIGNED

DB Nicholas Beckwith

DB Greg Hartley III SIGNED

DB Dane Parker SIGNED

DB Kason Hooks

DB JT Tomescko

DB Erik Lewis

DB Kyle Chen

DB Shawn Braxton

DB Jacob Martin

DB Will Courtney SIGNED

K/P Bryce Olson SIGNED

LS Grant Rountree

LS Dominic Diaz SIGNED

Boise State

22 players signed

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB CJ Tiller SIGNED

RB Jambres Dubar SIGNED

WR Jackson Grier SIGNED

Transfer WR Chase Penry SIGNED

TE Cayden Dawson SIGNED

TE Oliver Fisher SIGNED

TE Matt Wagner SIGNED

OL Jason Steele SIGNED

OL Kyle Cox SIGNED

OL Carson Rasmussen SIGNED

DT Michael Madrie SIGNED

Transfer DT Sheldon Newton

DE Max Stege SIGNED

DE Demanuel Brown SIGNED

Transfer DE Kivon Wright

Transfer DE Tyler Wegis

LB Wyatt Milkovic SIGNED

LB Chase Martin SIGNED

DB Franklyn Johnson Jr SIGNED

DB Khai Taylor SIGNED

DB Ty Benefield SIGNED

DB Nick Hawthorne SIGNED

DB Gabe Tahir SIGNED

JUCO DB A’marion McCoy SIGNED

JUCO DB Milo Lopez

Transfer DB Titus Toler SIGNED

Colorado State

34 players signed

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Jackson Brousseau SIGNED

RB Damian Henderson SIGNED

RB Justin Marshall SIGNED

WR Niko Lopez SIGNED

WR Stephon Daily SIGNED

WR Jamari Person SIGNED

WR Jaylen Gardner SIGNED

WR Lavon Brown SIGNED

WR Silas Evans III SIGNED

WR Caleb Goodie SIGNED

Transfer WR Tay Lanier

TE Mason Muaau SIGNED

JUCO TE Vince Brown SIGNED

Transfer TE Dallin Holker SIGNED

OL Christian Martin SIGNED

OL Tanner Morley SIGNED

OL Aitor Jr Urionabarrenechea SIGNED

OL Chris Maxey SIGNED

Transfer OL Saveyon Henderson SIGNED

Transfer OL Oliver Jervis SIGNED

Transfer OL Drew Moss SIGNED

DT Andrew Laurich SIGNED

Transfer DL Matt Thomas

DE Mulumba Wa-kalonji

DE Kennedy McDowell SIGNED

DE Javion Smith-Combs SIGNED

DE Kenyon Agurs SIGNED

LB Buom Jock SIGNED

LB Drew Rodriguez SIGNED

LB Whitefield Powell SIGNED

DB TJ Crandall SIGNED

DB Dylan Phillips SIGNED

DB Dante Scott SIGNED

DB Jett Vincent SIGNED

Transfer DB Tyrell Grayson Jr SIGNED

Transfer DB Dominic Morris SIGNED

Transfer DB Ron Hardge III SIGNED

Transfer K Ashton Wolff

LS Morgan Tribbett SIGNED

Fresno State

16 players signed

Signing Day Central

QB Jayden Mandal SIGNED

Transfer QB Mikey Keene SIGNED

RB Devon Rivers SIGNED

RB Charles Greer SIGNED

Transfer RB Damien Moore

JUCO WR Tim Grear SIGNED

JUCO WR Artis Cole

JUCO WR Antoine Sullivan

TE Brock Lium SIGNED

TE Richie Anderson SIGNED

JUCO TE Jake Tarwater SIGNED

OL Edward Fonua

JUCO OL Hayden Pulis SIGNED

JUCO OL Caleb Barajas SIGNED

JUCO DT Dupre Mendoza SIGNED

DL Mordecai Hines SIGNED

DE Isiah Chala SIGNED

LB RL Miller SIGNED

Transfer LB Tuasivi Nomura

DB Brandon Ramirez SIGNED

DB Justin Johnson SIGNED

DB Ah’marion Ashley

Transfer DB Dean Clark

Hawaii

26 players signed

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB John Keawe Sagapolutele SIGNED

WR Eddie Osei-Nketia SIGNED

WR Liatama Uiliata SIGNED

WR Maclane Watkins SIGNED

Transfer WR Steven McBride SIGNED

OL Kaleb Carter SIGNED

OL Isaac Maugaleoo SIGNED

JUCO OL Fred Pelling SIGNED

Transfer OL Joshua Atkins SIGNED

DL Zoram Petelo SIGNED

DL Ha’aheo Dela Cruz SIGNED

DL Aiden McComber SIGNED

JUCO DT Daniel Williams SIGNED

Transfer DT Kuao Peihopa SIGNED

Transfer DL Josh Jerome SIGNED

Transfer DE Elijah Robinson SIGNED

LB Jamih Otis SIGNED

LB Matthew Bailiff

LB Junior Fiaui SIGNED

LB Vaifanua Peko SIGNED

Transfer LB Patrick Hisatake SIGNED

DB Ezekiel Rodriguez

DB Deliyon Freeman

DB Makana Meyer SIGNED

DB Elijah Palmer SIGNED

JUCO DB Cbo Brown SIGNED

JUCO DB Justin Sinclair SIGNED

JUCO DB Christion Williams SIGNED

Transfer DB Cam Stone SIGNED

ATH Domata Peko Jr

Nevada

18 players signed

Signing Day Central

QB Jax Leatherwood SIGNED

Transfer QB Brendon Lewis SIGNED

RB Amini Amone SIGNED

RB Conner Noah SIGNED

RB Spencer Firebaugh

Transfer RB Sean Dollars SIGNED

Transfer RB Ashton Hayes

WR Marshaun Brown SIGNED

WR Nate Burleson SIGNED

Transfer WR Gerick Robinson

TE Jayden O’Rourke

Transfer TE Keleki Latu

OL RJ Esmon SIGNED

OL Josiah Timoteo SIGNED

JUCO OL John Bolles SIGNED

Transfer DT Mackavelli Laie Malotumau

Transfer DE Tanner Vaughan

Transfer DE Adrian Jackson

JUCO DL Sosefo Moeaki SIGNED

LB D’Angelo Davis SIGNED

LB Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio SIGNED

Transfer LB Jackson LaDuke SIGNED

DB Journey McKoy SIGNED

DB Jonah Lewis SIGNED

DB Bishop Turner SIGNED

JUCO DB Tori Mulkey

JUCO DB Michael Coats Jr SIGNED

Transfer DB Tre Weed

New Mexico

29 players signed

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Devon Dampier SIGNED

QB Aidan Armenta SIGNED

Transfer QB Dylan Hopkins SIGNED

Transfer QB David Charles Tabscott SIGNED

JUCO RB Dorian Lewis SIGNED

Transfer RB Andrew Henry SIGNED

WR Evan Wysong SIGNED

WR Nic Trujillo SIGNED

JUCO WR Alex Murrell SIGNED

JUCO WR Duke Miller SIGNED

Transfer WR Ryan Davis SIGNED

Transfer WR Jeremiah Hixon SIGNED

Transfer WR Caleb Medford SIGNED

JUCO TE Everett Hunter SIGNED

Transfer TE Magnus Geers SIGNED

OL Matthew Toilolo SIGNED

JUCO OL Devon Smith SIGNED

JUCO OL Reese Steele

JUCO DL Hunter Rapolla SIGNED

Transfer DL Gabriel Lopez SIGNED

LB Jayden Wilson SIGNED

JUCO LB Dimitri Johnson SIGNED

JUCO LB Mihalis Santorineos SIGNED

DB Edward Lock

DB Skylar Cook SIGNED

DB Dereck Moore SIGNED

JUCO DB Aaron Smith SIGNED

Transfer DB Marvin Covington SIGNED

Transfer DB D’Aarco Perkins McAlliser SIGNED

Transfer DB Bryson Washington SIGNED

San Diego State

18 players signed

Signed Day Central

QB Javance Tupouata-Johnson SIGNED

WR Tyson Berry SIGNED

WR Baylin Brooks SIGNED

Transfer WR Raphael Williams Jr. SIGNED

OL Jonah Rodriguez SIGNED

OL Ryan Silver SIGNED

OL Briley Barron SIGNED

JUCO OL Kyle Stanback SIGNED

Transfer DT Samuela Tuihalamaka SIGNED

DE Sinn Brennan SIGNED

DE Brady Nassar SIGNED

JUCO DE Talib Salahuddin SIGNED

JUCO DL Tupu Alualu SIGNED

LB Chris Fewell SIGNED

LB Caleb Otlewski SIGNED

LB Jake Sinz

Transfer LB Cody Moon SIGNED

DB Jelani McLaughlin SIGNED

DB Jordan Napier SIGNED

DB Marcus Ratcliffe SIGNED

DB Samuel Dunnell SIGNED

Transfer DB JD Coffey SIGNED

JUCO K/P Gabriel Plascencia???

San Jose State

13 players signed

Signing Day Central

Transfer QB Jay-Butterfield

Transfer RB Quali Conley SIGNED

Transfer RB Isaiah Ifanse

WR Keynan Higgins SIGNED

TE/DE Kamaehu Kaawalauole SIGNED

OL Nate Hale

OL Luke Griskey SIGNED

DL Vaka Hansen SIGNED

DE Alexander Cobbs SIGNED

Kade Millard

JUCO DE Tavarius Pitts SIGNED

LB Dylan Lee

JUCO LB Noah McNeal-Franklin SIGNED

DB Hunter Nowell SIGNED

DB Greco Carrillo

DB Imari Conley SIGNED

JUCO DB Isiah Revis SIGNED

Transfer DB Jayvion Cole SIGNED

Transfer DB DJ Harvey SIGNED

Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen

UNLV

7 players signed

Signing Day Central

QB Bo Edmundson

QB DeAngelo Irvin Jr

RB Jai-Den Thomas

RB Darrien “Dj” Jones

Transfer RB Gary Quarles

Transfer RB Vincent Davis

WR Derrick Rogers Jr.

JUCO TE Charlie Williams SIGNED

JUCO TE Christian Earls SIGNED

OL Ed Haynes SIGNED

OL Matthew Greene SIGNED

OL Austin Boyd

Transfer OL Jayden Ahboah

Transfer OL Jack Hasz

Transfer OL Jalen St John III

DT Maxwell Peterson SIGNED

DE Lucas Conti SIGNED

LB Blesyng AluAlu-Tuiolemotu SIGNED

LB JT Odom

Transfer LB Bam Amina

Transfer LB Jackson Woodward

DB Cameren Jenkins

Transfer DB Jalen Frazier

Utah State

23 players signed

16 intend to enroll in January

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB McCae Hillstead SIGNED

RB Jaydon Bailey SIGNED

RB Zakkarii Black SIGNED

JUCO RB Davon Booth SIGNED

WR Jackson Olsen SIGNED

JUCO WR Micah Davis SIGNED

JUCO WR Kahanu Davis SIGNED

Transfer WR Colby Bowman

TE Will Monney SIGNED

JUCO TE Isaiah Alonzo SIGNED

OL Taliafi Taala SIGNED

OL Jr Sia SIGNED

JUCO OL Jake Hellmann

DT Justin Ena SIGNED

JUCO DT Vaughn Mamea

JUCO DL Clifton Mosley Jr SIGNED

DE Zion Andreasen SIGNED

JUCO DE Cian Slone SIGNED

JUCO DE Maka Tuakoi SIGNED

Transfer LB Gavin Barthiel SIGNED

DB Kadiyon Sweat SIGNED

DB Chase Davis SIGNED

JUCO DB Rondald Fuselier SIGNED

JUCO DB Javar Strong SIGNED

JUCO DB Jaylen Martin SIGNED

JUCO DB Devin Dye

Transfer DB Malone Mataele SIGNED

Wyoming

14 players signed

Signing Day Central

QB Kaden Anderson SIGNED

RB Keany Parks SIGNED

Transfer RB Harrison Waylee SIGNED

WR Bricen Brantley SIGNED

WR Justin Stevenson SIGNED

WR Kayden LaFramboise

Transfer WR Devin Boddie Jr.

OL Abraham Bangoura

OL Wyatt Walters

OL Kuba Tyszka

OL Quinn Grovesteen SIGNED

DT Jayden Williams SIGNED

DT Dante Drake SIGNED

DT Jake Davies SIGNED

DT Lucas Samsula SIGNED

DT Cody Crawford

DL Jaxon Galica

DE Jordan Turnball

DE Tell Wade SIGNED

DE Ethan Day

DB Chauncey Carter SIGNED

DB Naz Hill SIGNED

DB Ian Bell SIGNED

DB Jones Thomas

JUCO DB Tyrecus Davis

