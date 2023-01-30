Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Mountain West basketball is looking like it is loaded this season. There are five or six teams with a realistic shot at dancing in March. There are also some great individual talents in the league. We will highlight those talents with our weekly Player of the Week awards. Let’s look at who walked away with our top honors this past weekend.

Player of the Week

Jamal Mashburn Jr. (New Mexico)

The Lobos had some mixed results this week, but Mashburn Jr. had another fantastic week. Mashburn Jr. put up 33 points against Nevada and 24 points against Air Force. With an average of 28.5 points per game, the Lobo junior is our player of the week for the second consecutive week.

Freshman of the Week

Rytis Petraitis (Air Force)

The Falcon freshman averaged 13.5 points per game this week. Petraitis almost led the Falcons to a shocking victory, but they ultimately came up short. Petraitis had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to the Lobos.

