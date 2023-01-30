Mountaintop View 1-30-23. Aztecs win, The PIT, Rebels aiming, Combine Invites, MBB Standings.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, recruiting content is still going strong. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

In a matchup against San Jose State, the Aztecs dominated, showing how far the improved Spartans still have to go. The SDSU defense was stifling, keeping the SJSU offense off balance all night long. It was a balanced scoring effort, with Keshad Johnson leading the way with 16 points. Only two players scored in double figures, but seven players had at least five points. San Diego State remains in first place in the conference, although they have the hardest schedule remaining.

The Lobos are a top team after a few years of being lost and once again the Pit is one of the top areans in all of college basketball. In a state without a major professional sports team and a struggling football team, most of the state unites around New Mexico basketball, making the Pit the center of the state’s sporting interests. In fact, the venue ranks 13th in college basketball, and though the last eight years have been rocky in Albuquerque, all is now as it should be as they compete for another Mountain West championship.

Say what you want about UNLV’s football program, but they have their sights set on lofty goals. AD Erik Harper made a bold statement last week, saying he wants the Rebels to be the best and most desirable program in the West as far as NIL is concerned. They have some longtime boosters chairing the school’s NIL collective, and though funds have been coming in, they want to increase those funds in order to appear more attractive to Power 5 conferences.

NFL Combine Invites

It’s truly an Honor and a Blessing to have received an Invitation to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine!#gvtour ️ #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/0Mv5ue5zw6 — T¥ ‍♂️ (@Tyjoness_21) January 28, 2023

MBB Standings

Mountain West standings through Saturday:

8-1 San Diego State

7-2 Boise State

6-3 Nevada

6-3 New Mexico

6-3 Utah State

4-5 San Jose State

3-6 Air Force

3-6 Fresno State

3-6 UNLV

2-7 Colorado State

1-7 Wyoming#mwbb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 29, 2023

