MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-23-23. The last roundup before Signing Day.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day #2 is only a few days away. Most teams have fully turned their attention to 2024 and beyond, especially Nevada and UNLV. 10 of 12 teams handed out new offers, and again the Wolf Pack and Lobos leading the way, with too many offers each to count. Some visits still happened with the last weekend before the dead period. Plus, many new commitments were given over the past week. This week’s cover photo goes to the Wolf Pack.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Boise State : 6

: 6 Colorado State: 6

Nevada: 6

UNLV: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 13th until January 28th, we are in a Contact Period. This is the final stretch before the second signing period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 75

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

OL/DL Sean Khouri was offered by Air Force

2025 OL Drew Makoa-Kapi’i H was offered by Boise State and Colorado State

JUCO OL Michael Bareman was offered by Colorado State

2024 TE Arthur Ban was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/LB Clay Martineau was offered by Colorado State and Nevada

2024 OL Jensen Somerville was offered by Colorado State, Nevada, and UNLV

2024 QB Darius Curry was offered by Colorado State, SDSU, and Utah State

2025 LB Christian Thatcher was offered by Colorado State

2025 RB Jordon Davison was offered by Colorado State

2026 TE/DE Keytrin Harris was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Therman Williams was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Cory Lavender Jr was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Jayden A. Crowder was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR Jewellz Parm was offered by Colorado State

2026 OL Breck Kolojay was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Dijon Lee Jr was offered by Colorado State and SDSU

2026 WR/DB Jett Washington was offered by Colorado State and UNLV

2026 QB Alex Medyn was offered by Colorado State and UNLV

OL Jordan Hall was offered by Hawaii

2024 WR/DB Daulton Beard was offered by Hawaii and Nevada

2024 DE Deshawn Warner was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Tyson Weaver was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Jack Ressler was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Malachi Durant was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Isaiah Buxton was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Wiley Donnerberg was offered by Nevada

2024 OL/DL Liam Cassidy was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Anthony McMillian Jr was offered by Nevada

2024 DE Noah Carter was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah White was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Kenny Worthy III was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Adrian Santana Wilson was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Dylan Tapley was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Jackson Barton was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Nikko Klemm was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Plas Johnson was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Dylan Sikorski was offered by Nevada

2024 TE Jayden Fortier was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Davis Andrews was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Brandon Baker was offered by Nevada

2024 RB/LB James Tivao was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Payton Stewart was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Chris Lino was offered by Nevada

2024 TE Camden Jones was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Jerome Roberts was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Jakobi Spence was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Blake Tabaracci was offered by Nevada

2024 DB JeilaniDavis was offered by Nevada

2024 ATH Josh Joyner was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Trent Ferguson was offered by Nevada

2024 DB AJ Noland was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Marquis Gallegos was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Faletau Satuala was offered by Nevada

2024 RB Jaylon Brown was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Xavier Jordan was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Isaiah Patterson was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Kenen Elder was offered by Nevada

2024 OL DeAndre Carter was offered by Nevada

2024 OL/DL Jericho Johnson was offered by Nevada

2024 OL/DL Kodi Cornelius was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Ambrose Marsh was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Hayden Treter was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Luke Farr was offered by Nevada

2024 LB AJ Guida was offered by Nevada

2024 OL AJ Burton was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Angelo Petrides was offered by Nevada

2024 DL Aydin Breland was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Justus Woods was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Kwazi Gilmer was offered by Nevada

2024 LB Charles Correa was offered by Nevada

2024 ATH Rahshawn Clark was offered by Nevada

2024 DE Damarrion White was offered by Nevada

2024 WR Zacharyus Williams was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Max Parrott was offered by Nevada

2024 ATH Dayton Aupiu was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Isaiah Garcia was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Justus Woods was offered by Nevada

2024 QB Micah Alejado was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by Nevada

2024 TE Trevor Ladd was offered by Nevada

2024 ATH Landon Bell was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Kiwan Sims was offered by Nevada

2024 OL David Abajian was offered by Nevada

2024 DB Martell Hughes was offered by Nevada

2024 RB/LB Naki Tuakoi was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Mark Schroller was offered by Nevada

2024 DL Jayland McGlothen was offered by Nevada

2024 RB Micah Kaapana was offered by Nevada

2024 WR/DB Romann Martin was offered by Nevada

2024 TE Decker DeGraaf was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2024 RB/LB Kamar Mothudi was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2024 WR Audric Harris was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 LB Bo Tate was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 TE/DE Kash Dillon was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 OL Isaiah Garcia was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 DL Lolani Finau was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 LB Luke Ferrelli was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 OL/DL Nuku Mafi was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 WR/DB Justus Woods was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 OL Semisi Tonga was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2024 OL/DL Champ Westbrooks was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2025 DB Jamar Beal was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Seuseu Alofaituli was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Nasir Wyatt was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Cree Thomas was offered by Nevada

2025 TE/DE Malaki Davis was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Douglas Utu was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Jared Martin was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Le’Roi Lewis was offered by Nevada

2025 WR Derek Meadows was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Maki Stewart was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Rylon Dillard-Allen was offered by Nevada

2025 TE/DE Blake G Bryce was offered by Nevada

2025 RB Marcus Nixon was offered by Nevada

2025 DE Zaydrius Rainey-Sale was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Siosiua Netane Vete was offered by Nevada

2025 OL/DL Losipini Tupou was offered by Nevada

2025 DB Jesse Taylor Jr was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Antonio Walton was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Dajon Hinton was offered by Nevada

2025 RB/LB Jeremiah Ioane was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/DB Ishmael Gibbs was offered by Nevada

2025 ATH Jonathan Epperson was offered by Nevada

2025 ATH Julian McMahan was offered by Nevada and UNLV

2026 LB Jaylyn Colter was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Zeth Angel Thues was offered by Nevada

2026 ATH Zamarie Tellez was offered by Nevada

2026 OL/DL Tommy Tofi was offered by Nevada

2026 RB/LB Ta’ulelei Mareko was offered by Nevada

2026 WR/DB Wassie Lugolobi was offered by Nevada

2026 OL Kodi Greene was offered by Nevada

2026 WR/DB Asa S. Thompson was offered by Nevada

2026 WR/DB Tristan Baker was offered by Nevada

2026 DB Brandon Lockhart was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2026 RB/LB Kamar Mothudi was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2024 OL Gage Ginther was offered by SDSU

2024 RB Cameron Jones was offered by SDSU

2024 TE/DE Gregory McClendon was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Bear Bachmeier was offered by SDSU

2025 DL Tyler Parker was offered by SDSU

2025 OL/DL Jake Flores was offered by SDSU

2025 TE Aaron Ia was offered by SDSU

2025 TE Zach Giuliano was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Hype Grand was offered by SDSU

2026 ATH Isaiah Hearn was offered by SDSU

2026 LB Talanoa Ili was offered by SDSU

2026 ATH Trent Mosley was offered by SDSU and UNLV

2026 QB Brady Smigiel was offered by SDSU and UNLV

2024 TE Kyle Brody was offered by SJSU

2024 OL/DL Bennett Anderson was offered by SJSU

DB DeAngelo Irvin Jr. was offered by UNLV

WR Kolton Tanner was offered by UNLV

JUCO WR Reymello Murphy was offered by UNLV

Transfer OL Jake Long was offered by UNLV

2024 DL Julius Tate was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Calil Valentine was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Joseph Bey was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Nonso Ndukwe was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Elijah Brown was offered by UNLV

2024 LB Isaiah Sanders was offered by UNLV

2024 RB/LB Jabari Mann was offered by UNLV

2024 DE Hank Weber was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Carson Berry was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Danny Niu was offered by UNLV

2024 WR Tyrone Jackson was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Cole Harrison was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Khalil Cueva was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Brody Duffel was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Nigel Maynard was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Sadiq Henry was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Luke Work was offered by UNLV

2024 TE/DL Connor Bachhuber was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Grayson Brousseau was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Marquise Thorpe-Taylor was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Kingston Mickens was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Jadyn Hudson was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Chauncey Gooden was offered by UNLV

2025 DE La’Mario Claiborne was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Shane Rosenthal was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Mark Edwards Jr was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Jackson Kollock was offered by UNLV

2025 RB/DB Carter Jackson was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Etene Pritchard was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Weston Hancock was offered by UNLV

2025 DE Chinedu Onyeagoro was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Jamarian Ficklin was offered by UNLV

2026 DL Viliami Moala was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Helaman Casuga was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/DB Allen Blaylock was offered by UNLV

2026 LB/RB Skylar Tiatia was offered by UNLV

2026 OL/DL Michael Langi was offered by UNLV

2026 ATH Cynai Thomas was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Isaiah Arriaza was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Matai Fuiava was offered by UNLV

2026 DE Juju Walls was offered by UNLV

2026 WR/DB Beau Smigiel was offered by UNLV

RB Reggie Foster Jr was offered by UNLV

OL Kuba Tyszka was offered by Wyoming

K Owen Valek was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

RB Spencer Firebaugh visited Nevada

JUCO OL Ikani Tuiono visited New Mexico

JUCO DL Kenneth Jiles Jr visited SDSU

DE Kade Millard visited SJSU

OL Brandt Rice visited Wyoming

Commits:

DB Jacob Martin committed to Air Force

OL Laird Wheeler committed to Air Force

LB DJ Ritter committed to Air Force

QB Jacob Kilzer committed to Air Force

OL TJ Tarascio committed to Air Force

OL Edward Fonua committed to Fresno State

Transfer LB Tuasivi Nomura committed to Fresno State

Transfer RB Damien Moore committed to Fresno State

JUCO DB Tori Mulkey committed to Nevada

LB Jake Sinz committed to SDSU

LB Dylan Lee committed to SJSU

DB Cameren Jenkins committed to UNLV

RB Darrien Jones committed to UNLV

OL Abraham Bangoura committed to Wyoming

DB Jones Thomas committed to Wyoming

OL Wyatt Walters committed to Wyoming

OL Kuba Tyszka committed to Wyoming

DL Jaxon Galica committed to Wyoming

WR Kayden LaFramboise committed to Wyoming

Decommits

