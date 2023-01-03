Boise State suffers loss at the hands of Nevada, host Mountain West surprise San Jose State

Boise State’s disdain for Reno grew last Wednesday as the Broncos couldn’t overcome multiple players fouling out and an energized audience at Lawlor Events Center.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Three-Point Percentage

Boise State - 31.3%

Nevada - 43.5%

Free Throw Percentage

Boise State - 68.2%

Nevada - 78.3%

Rebounds

Boise State - 38

Nevada - 25

Stat Leaders

Points

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 22 points

Kenan Blackshear (NEV) - 20 points

Rebounds

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 11 rebounds

Tre Coleman (NEV) - 7 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 3 assists

Kenan Blackshear (NEV) - 5 assists

Story of the Game

Boise State was able to maintain a lead throughout the first half, but a late scoring drought allowed Nevada to go on a 9-0 run. The impact of Wolf Pack big man Will Baker can’t be undersold as the Broncos didn’t have a great answer for the 7-footer. Add in the clutch shooting of Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas, and Nevada just had too many players that could take advantage of Boise State’s lineup. The Broncos were up seven with under five minutes to play, but the fouling out of starters Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith forced Pavle Kuzmanovic and Kobe Young to play critical minutes. We saw the pros and cons of a player like Kuzmanovic, evidenced by the ending sequence. After a layup that put Boise State up one with eleven seconds to go, Nevada guard Kenan Blackshear targeted Kuzmanovic on a drive to the basket that was largely unchallenged.

Ball game.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (10-4) 72

NEVADA WOLF PACK (11-3) 74

BOISE STATE (10-4) VS SAN JOSE STATE (11-4)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 3rd at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Traditional Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network (Link to the streaming homepage)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State has dominated this series, leading 37-3 all-time. The Broncos last lost to San Jose State back in 2016.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State match the Spartans’ infectious energy?

With wins against UNLV and Colorado State under their belt, San Jose State is riding a massive high as they look to knock off the defending Mountain West champions.

2. Will ExtraMile Arena actually act as a home-court advantage?

In the last few years, ExtraMile Arena hasn’t been packed to begin conference play as the community waits for them to have success before showing up. We have already seen how home-court advantage has influenced the outcomes of some early Mountain West duals.

3. Can Boise State’s defense stiffen up and become the winning factor?

The Broncos have only allowed opponents to score more than 70 points three times this season. Two of those have come in their last two losses (73 for Santa Clara and 74 for Nevada).

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 13.0 Pts.

San Jose State: Guard Omari Moore - 15.0 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 5.3 Reb.

San Jose State: Forward Sage Tolbert III - 8.3 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 1.9 Ast.

San Jose State: Guard Omari Moore - 4.7 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by ten and the total is set at 129.

Prediction

The Broncos didn’t get off to the start they wanted to in their Mountain West opener, but they get to come home and defend ExtraMile Arena. The Spartans of San Jose State, led by head coach Tim Miles, have far exceeded expectations and aren’t looking to slow down anytime soon. I see Boise State getting a hard-fought win before a daunting five-game stretch of Utah State, UNLV, Wyoming, Nevada, and New Mexico approaches.

Final Score

Boise State 67 - San Jose State 62

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Nevada?

Leave your comments down below.