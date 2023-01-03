Mountaintop View 1-3-23

Preseason takes on this year’s Mountain West conference schedule was that it was going to be a meat grinder of a season. A couple of games into the season and that already appears to be the case. New Mexico is 2-0 (barely), San Diego State appears to have their star guard Matt Bradley back on track, San Jose State (yes, those Spartans) is turning heads and the Nevada Wolf Pack may have the toughness needed for the long haul as all four are tied for the conference lead. Click the links for news on these teams as we also sprinkle in some conference football news as we head into their offseason. Enjoy!

MW Basketball News and Notes

With star center Graham Ike still out, Wyoming gave #22 ranked New Mexico all it could handle and had the lead with 56 seconds left in weekend play. Read the game story line as seen from the Cowboy perspective.

Read the secret that may have jumpstarted Matt Bradley’s season along with a few other notes after the Aztecs go into Vegas and come away with a victory over the Rebels.

Now leading a different MW basketball team, Spartan Head Coach Tim Miles returns to the place he helped turn around back in 2007 and showed the Moby Arena crowd that he is still the same winning builder as his team comes in and beats the Rams.

The Wolf Pack is the fourth MW team to start out 2-0. John Ramey of Nevada Sports Net details why Pack fans should make the emotional investment and believe in this team along with a few notes from Nevada football.

See who won the week’s honors for their play on the hardcourt including a four-peat winner.

Purdue continues in the top spot but see if New Mexico moved up any from last week and if any MW teams got ranked and/or got votes in this week’s new poll.

MW Football News and Notes

The MW started bowl season strong but ended up less than .500

Bowl record by conference



ACC: 5-4

AAC: 3-3

Big 12: 2-6

Big 10: 4-2

CUSA: 3-3

MAC: 4-2

MW: 3-4

Pac 12: 3-2

SEC: 4-5

Sun Belt: 3-4

Indy: 3-2 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 2, 2023

Boise State RB appears to indicate will be coming back for one more season for Broncos

NEW YEAR SAME TEAM! #NOTDONEYET — George Holani (@GeorgeHolani) January 1, 2023

