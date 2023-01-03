The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Bowl Week #3

The Mountain West participated in their final two bowl games of the season this past week with Utah State taking on Memphis in the First Responder Bowl and Wyoming taking on Ohio in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly performances from this past week.

The Good

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Historically, the college football semifinals have featured games that are not competitive. This year set a new bar for excitement. Both games came down to the final minutes and were shootouts, for the most part. Former Mountain West member TCU shocked the nation by defeating Michigan and will take on defending champion Georgia in the championship game.

The Bad

Wyoming Drops an Exciting Game

Wyoming traveled to Arizona with a depleted roster, but they put up a good fight against a solid Ohio team. Even with some key players departing for the transfer portal, the Cowboys should have won this football game. The Wyoming offense failed to move the ball consistently, and on the other side of the ball, they struggled to stop Ohio’s rushing attack. The Cowboys managed to have a respectable season after losing key players to the transfer portal. Can they repeat that same success in 2023?

The Ugly

Utah State Is a No-Show in Texas

The Aggies were outplayed and appeared overmatched against the Tigers. Utah State lost the turnover battle 3-1 and was outgained by nearly 170 yards. The Aggies continued their revolving door of quarterbacks after starter Cooper Legas left the game with an injury. The Aggies were able to pull together a respectable season after a slow start, but it was not the finish they were hoping for.

Which moments from this past week stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.