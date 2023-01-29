UNLV Takes the First Battle in the War for Nevada this Season

RECAP

The first game of the series between the two big time schools in the state of Nevada took place Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The game started off slow with the first points not coming until about two minutes into the game. It was a UNLV bucket. However, the Pack took the lead after those Rebel points.

The game was back and forth in the 1st half. The Rebels went on a 18-9 run to put them up by 10 with 5:12 left in the half. The Pack then came back, cutting the UNLV lead to two points at the end of the half.

The 1st half ended with a score of 35-33, Rebels.

The Pack started the second half hot as they put up five points early in the 2nd half. The rest of the half was back and forth between the two Nevada schools. UNLV would have the lead then the Pack would take the lead. They were exchanging punches all game long.

With 5:47 left in the game, UNLV took the lead for the last time in the game. They kept the lead for the rest of the game, but only by a few points at a time.

The Pack started fouling which led to UNLV attaining a more sizable lead that the end of the game.

The game ended with a 68-62 final score. The Rebels take the first game of the series. They were no UNLV players over 20 points so it was a good team win for the Rebels.

STATS

G EJ Harkness - 18 PTS 9 REB 5 AST 2 STL

G Justin Webster - 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST 1 STL

NEXT GAME

The next UNLV game will be Tuesday, January 31st at 9:00 PM EST at Colorado State. UNLV is currently 7th in the Mountain West standings. If they can start to win some more conference games they can stay in the hunt for a top team in the Mountain West.

