Boise State overcomes sluggish performance against Fresno State, welcomes Colorado State to The X

Some nights, a team just doesn’t have that initial spring in their step. After a tightly-contested loss in Albuquerque, the Broncos started off slower than molasses. However, Leon Rice has cultivated a program where he knows how to reset their energy.

That’s what great teams do.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 48.9%

Fresno State - 39.3%

Three-Point Percentage

Boise State - 53.8%

Fresno State - 8.0%

Free Throw Percentage

Boise State - 92.3%

Fresno State - 50.0%

Stat Leaders

Points

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 16 points

Isaiah Hill (FSU) - 14 points

Rebounds

Naje Smith and Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 6 rebounds

Eduardo Andre (FSU) - 12 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 4 assists

Isaiah Hill (FSU) - 7 assists

Story of the Game

I would be lying if the first five minutes of the game didn’t make the hairs on Bronco fan’s necks stand up. Fresno State came out faster and zoned in, scoring the first seven points of the game. The Bulldogs would expand their lead to nine before Boise State realized that the game had already started.

The deep ball was a pivotal factor Tuesday night with Fresno State being cold as ice from downtown while Boise State was scorching the nylon. The effort of both Max Rice and Chibuzo Agbo brought the Broncos back to within a possession as the buzzer sounded for halftime.

Despite one of their worst first-half performances this season, Boise State found themselves only down two, 25-23.

Marcus Shaver Jr. set the tone as the second half began, jumpstarting the Broncos to a 6-0 run that put them in a familiar spot, taking the lead and stealing momentum from the Bulldogs. The game remained in the balance due to Boise State not being able to inflict a knockout punch as time faded away.

However, Fresno State only trimmed the deficit to as little as three before the Broncos shut the door in the final few minutes. Back-to-back threes by Agbo ignited the crowd and in the final minute, Max Rice nailed one last triple for good measure.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (16-5, 6-2) 63

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS (7-12, 3-5) 53

BOISE STATE (16-5, 6-2) VS COLORADO STATE (10-11, 2-6)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Traditional Television: CBS Sports Network (CBSSN)

Streaming: CBS Sports app

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State

Keys to Watch

1. Which version of Colorado State will show up in Boise?

The Rams have had some great and poor results this season. A win at Saint Mary’s is a tremendous feat and taking San Diego State to overtime is more than respectable. However, they have lost to three teams outside of the top-150 in KenPom, including an inexplicable result to Northern Colorado at home.

2. Can the guards of Boise State contain Isaiah Stevens?

Despite being injured to start the season, Stevens is the heartbeat of this team and is a terrific scorer. Similar to Marcus Shaver Jr., he will fill up the stat sheet and can be deadly in one-on-one situations.

3. Will Colorado State shoot poorly from the three-point line?

In their last three losses, the Rams have shot less than 38% from beyond the arc. Conversely, Boise State has forced opponents to shoot less than 37% from three in their last three wins.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Forward Tyson Degenhart - 14.3 Pts.

Colorado State: Guard John Tonje - 13.2 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 6.5 Reb.

Colorado State: Guard John Tonje - 5.0 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.4 Ast.

Colorado State: Guard Taviontae Jackson - 3.3 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by eight points and the total is set at 137.5.

Prediction

The Rams always put up a good fight and head coach Niko Medved has made this program a consistent force during his tenure. But, the Broncos got their brief scare Tuesday and I believe they have reset their vision and focus. Boise State pulls away in the latter stages of the second half for another Mountain West win.

Final Score

Boise State 77 - Colorado State 65

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Fresno State?

Leave your comments down below.