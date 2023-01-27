Mountain West Reacts Results: 4 teams bound for NCAA Tourney, 2 to the NIT?

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Chances are Slim for the Aggies

It’s interesting a third of voters think they are sitting comfortably in the NCAA Tournament. Unless they assumed they will comfortably be in one of the tournaments? The 65% of people who think they will be in the NIT are probably correct

Rebels runnin’ towards the NIT

And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. UNLV is a pretty good basketball team, but is struggling in conference play due to the strength of the conference. It will be interesting to see how far they go in the NIT if they end up there. Also, I’m pretty sure I know one voter in the 2% column.

Four Teams are on track for NCAA Tourney.

As things currently stand, four Mountain West teams going dancing makes sense. SDSU, Boise State, Nevada, and New Mexico all have strong resumes and are on pace. Three is probably the safer bet, as something could happen and many of these teams still could still have a slip-up. It will also depend on how other teams fare in other conferences. But it figures to be a great last month of conference play.