Mountaintop View 1-27-23

The conference’s men’s basketball season continues to be the headline act as San Diego State continues at the top of the standings while Nevada, Boise State, New Mexico, and Utah State stay in close pursuit. Click the links for updates on that along with news on other sports happenings in the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Get the video recap of the top plays in San Diego State’s victory over the visiting Aggies

Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal answers some questions on the subject of Lobo basketball in the wake of their heartbreaking 2 OT loss to Nevada Monday night.

The Broncos are trying to get to March Madness and the NCAA Tournament in consecutive years for the first time in program history. Here’s a status report of where the several rankings show them based on their play to date this season.

Top Five Scorers in MW Women’s Basketball to date

MW Football News

The Wolf Pack has cast out a recruiting net that is long and wide for the Class of ‘24. Here are some of the top targets in that net so far.

The renovation will be a major move in modernizing the stadium.

Other MW News and Notes

Preseason honors for this Aztec

The 2022 #MWSB Player of the Year is on the Watch List for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award



Congrats @mac_softball31!#AtThePEAK | #MakingHerMark | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/DTjt1RmnHO — Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 26, 2023

Little known fact...the Aztec Swimming & Diving team has not lost a dual meet in over 5 years. Read how they are getting ready for today’s meet as they look to keep their winning streak alive.

On the Horizon:

