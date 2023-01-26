 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-26-23

Sports Illustrated’s look at UNM, Nevada’s NCAA hopes, new Lobo uniforms and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at San Diego State Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico Basketball Is Back Home and Better Than Ever

Sports Illustrated takes a dive into the resurgence of New Mexico men’s basketball under Richard Pitino. The Lobos takes on Air Force at The Pit this Friday.

What Nevada basketball’s win over New Mexico could mean for its NCAA Tournament hopes

Speaking of New Mexico, the Lobos were bested by Nevada the other night in overtime. It’s a big win for the Wolf Pack, bolstering their NCAA Tournament resume. Wolf Pack will play UNLV on Saturday.

Lone score from last night

Lobos will sport new uniforms Friday

Spring football is just about here?!

Where things stand going into Friday

On The Horizon:

Today - 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preview

Friday - 2023 East-West Shrine Game Preview

