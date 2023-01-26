Mountaintop View 1-26-23

Sports Illustrated takes a dive into the resurgence of New Mexico men’s basketball under Richard Pitino. The Lobos takes on Air Force at The Pit this Friday.

Speaking of New Mexico, the Lobos were bested by Nevada the other night in overtime. It’s a big win for the Wolf Pack, bolstering their NCAA Tournament resume. Wolf Pack will play UNLV on Saturday.

Lone score from last night

Final | San Diego State 85, Utah State 75#AggiesAllTheWay — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) January 26, 2023

Lobos will sport new uniforms Friday

We think it’s time for these uniforms to make their season debut! Are you ready for us to rock the turquoise on Friday night?? #GoLobos



https://t.co/YKT9nrkReU pic.twitter.com/9cSVDTJyRf — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 25, 2023

Spring football is just about here?!

LESS THAN 2 WEEKS TILL #HawaiiFB OPENS UP SPRING PRACTICE WARRIOR NATION!!! #BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/Xovh4wwOdj — Warrior All Access (@WarriorAccess) January 24, 2023

Where things stand going into Friday

Updated Mountain West standings after San Diego State beats Utah State, 85-75: pic.twitter.com/Bvw1uaC6KH — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 26, 2023

On The Horizon:

Today - 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Preview

Friday - 2023 East-West Shrine Game Preview