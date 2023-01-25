Mountaintop View 1-25-23. Wolf Pack win, EA Sports, Gloria Nevarez, Conference Realignment, POTW

It’s hump day, and the coverage is still going strong. Conference basketball games are up and running, and we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

After winning on Friday in overtime as time expired, this time New Mexico lost in double overtime. It was the same type of March atmosphere, with big plays and players stepping up. Chris Murray is calling it one of the best games ever in the 39-year history of Lawlor Events Center.

Matt Brown pulled the curtain back on Monday with some information about the EA Sports video game. While nothing is groundbreaking, it’s the biggest update we have had in awhile. EA Sports is asking teams for a number of audio updates, including the team runout, kickoffs, certain downs, touchdowns, big plays, if they do anything between quarters, postgame, and other traditions. The Mountain West figures to share a lot of what makes them unique. Speaking of the MWC, through FOIA, it can be confirmed that Boise State, UNLV, and Utah State have submitted info so far, but it’s behind a paywall. Others either they haven’t responded to FOIA requests or have denied their involved with them.

New Mountain west Commissioner Gloria Nevarez was in Laramie last week, and Ryan Thornburn got an interview. She discusses her love for Laramie, the challenges the Wyoming football program, the other sports the Cowboys sponsor, as well as her outlook on the MWC.

Chris Vannini continues his weekly mailbag, even in the offseason. He discusses realignment for the PAC and Big 12 and he names San Diego State as the top choice for both conferences. Otherwise, the rest all come with a flaw or question mark. As far as MWC schools go, conferences like UNLV’s location and stadium but they don’t add on the field value. Conversely, Boise State is extremely successful but has other question marks. He also highlights Fresno State getting support from their city. None of the information is really new, but this is likely the current public perception.

