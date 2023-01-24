 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-24-23

Check out who the newest players of the week are in both men’s and women’s MW basketball and more!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Air Force

I’ve heard of the “dog days of summer” and if there was a winter equivalent, I think we would currently be in them. Nevertheless, the links continue as regardless of the season, there is always something going on in the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Mountain West announces latest Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

And the Women’s Basketball version of the weekly honors!

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

The Lobos make their return in this week’s rankings, with two other MW teams garnering votes. Does this bode well for March Madness?

Kansas State, Tennessee lead major shakeup of the Power 36 college basketball rankings

NCAA College Basketball correspondent Andy Katz unveils his latest “Power 36” men’s basketball teams. See how it compares to the AP Top 25. Two MW teams make the list, but who and where?

MW Football News

2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Quarterbacks

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire takes a preview look at the QBs selected for this year’s Senior Bowl, including Fresno State’s Jake Haener.

COWBOYS IN THE NFL: DIVISIONAL ROUND

Several former Wyoming Cowboys played in the NFL playoffs over the weekend, featured by the meeting between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills against Logan Wilson’s Cincinnati Bengals. See how they did individually along with other Cowboys alumni.

Final CFB Imperialism Map (Fresno State ends with territory in the East)

On the horizon:

  • Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Running Backs
  • Later today: Tropical Bowl Stock Report
  • Later today: Reacts: Mountain West March Madness odds Part 2
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: The 2022 Mountain West Out of Conference Review

