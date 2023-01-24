Mountaintop View 1-24-23

I’ve heard of the “dog days of summer” and if there was a winter equivalent, I think we would currently be in them. Nevertheless, the links continue as regardless of the season, there is always something going on in the Mountain West. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Mountain West announces latest Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

And the Women’s Basketball version of the weekly honors!

The Lobos make their return in this week’s rankings, with two other MW teams garnering votes. Does this bode well for March Madness?

NCAA College Basketball correspondent Andy Katz unveils his latest “Power 36” men’s basketball teams. See how it compares to the AP Top 25. Two MW teams make the list, but who and where?

MW Football News

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire takes a preview look at the QBs selected for this year’s Senior Bowl, including Fresno State’s Jake Haener.

Several former Wyoming Cowboys played in the NFL playoffs over the weekend, featured by the meeting between Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills against Logan Wilson’s Cincinnati Bengals. See how they did individually along with other Cowboys alumni.

Final CFB Imperialism Map (Fresno State ends with territory in the East)

Final 2022-23 #CFBImperialism Map! ⚔️



All teams began with territory, but would gain/lose based on who they beat (keeping land they gathered until they lost, only gaining land from those who had it). After all bowls and playoffs, this is the result:https://t.co/50gbEzdsgO pic.twitter.com/6YrbhKlyXd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 21, 2023

