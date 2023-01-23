Lobos Take Down Boise State, Travel to Meet Nevada

The New Mexico Lobos toppled the conference leading Boise State Broncos on Friday night, 81-79, in an overtime thriller at The Pit.

Donovan Dent found Morris Udeze off an in-bound play and Udeze laid the ball in with two seconds to play in the extra session to give the Lobos the win.

“That was the loudest building I have ever been in,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said following the contest. The announced crowd was 14,566 for the 9 p.m. local start.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the way for the Lobos with 25 points. Three other UNM players scored in double figures with Jaelen House going for 16 points, Udeze had 15 points and Dent added 10 points. Josiah Allick had only eight points but dominated the glass with 18 rebounds.

The Broncos looked to have a hold of the game, leading 37-31 at the half, while also leading 50-44 with 11:40 to go.

New Mexico would rally and take a five point lead of their own at 66-61 with three minutes to go before Boise State would make a comeback of their own.

With the Lobos leading 72-69, Boise State threw an in-bounds pass into the front court and called timeout with three seconds to go. Then, instead of fouling, the Lobos got mixed up on defense and left Tyson Degenhart wide open for a three pointer, which he would hit to force overtime.

Within the first minute of overtime the Lobos stretched to a 77-72 lead before the Broncos would once again rally to tie it at 79-79 thanks to Degenhart’s three-point play with 20 seconds to go.

Then the play with Udeze gave the Lobos their fourth straight win and put them into second place of the MWC with a record of 5-2.

Up Next

New Mexico will now take to the road to square off with the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday night.

Nevada comes into the game with a 15-5 overall record and are 5-2 in the MWC like UNM.

The Wolf Pack last played last Tuesday night when they fell to Boise State by a final of 77-62.

Nevada has three players that average in double digits in points, led by the 16.8 average of Jarod Lucas. Kenan Blackshear goes for 14.6 points a game, while Will Baker is averaging a baker’s dozen.

Lucas has been held under 10 points only once this season, a nine-point performance against Grand Canyon back on November 12th. He scored 15 points against Boise State.

The game will tipoff at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The UNM Sports Radio Network will carry the contest on the airwaves.