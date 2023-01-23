Mountain West Connection Player of the Week

Mountain West basketball is looking like it is loaded this season. There are five or six teams with a realistic shot at dancing in March. There are also some great individual talents in the league. We will highlight those talents with our weekly Player of the Week awards. Let’s look at who walked away with our top honors this past weekend.

Player of the Week

Jamal Mashburn Jr. (New Mexico)

The junior guard had an excellent week for a Lobo squad that went 2-0. Mashburn Jr. averaged 22.5 points and made big basket after big basket. The Lobos had a big week putting them firmly in the field for March Madness.

The Lobos and Broncos had one of the most heated contests of the season. Tyson Degenhart and Max Rice had great performances this week, but ultimately the win for Mashburn Jr. gave him the advantage.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.