Mountaintop View 1-23-23. Lobos win thriller, Cowboys & Aggies win close games, NET rankings, Watchlist.

It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Mountain West basketball is as good as ever this season. Plus, recruiting content is still going strong. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

It was a tournament-like game between two tournament-level teams. It had a packed crowd in an iconic stadium. It was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team able to build a much of a lead. It had big shots and big moments, including one at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and another at the end of the extra period to win the game. It even had some drama at halftime. In the end, New Mexico narrowly edged out the Broncos in one of the best conference games to date.

Rivalry games are often close and hard-fought, with this matchup being no exception. Wyoming beat rival Colorado State 58-57 over the weekend, picking up their first Mountain West Conference win of the season in the process. The Cowboys actually blew a big lead as they were once up by as many as 16 before surrendering a 15-0 run to the Rams. However, they held strong and tightened things up at the end of the game to pull out the win.

This weekend was all about narrow victories, with this being the latest example. Utah State beat San Jose State by the slimmest of margins, 75-74. It was a come from behind victory, as the Aggies trailed for most of the game, being down by seven at halftime and six with six minutes left. But USU didn’t waver and chipped away until they took the lead. With this win, they now sit a game out of first place in the conference.

NET Rankings

Mountain West NET update:



Boise State: 20

San Diego State: 26

New Mexico: 28

Nevada: 33

Utah State: 34



UNLV: 82

Colorado State: 120

San Jose State: 122

Air Force: 139

Fresno State: 182

Wyoming: 198 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) January 22, 2023

House on the Robertson Trophy Watchlist.

On the horizon: