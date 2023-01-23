MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-23-23. Signing Day draws closer.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
Signing Day #2 is steadily approaching and teams are making their final push. Some are continuing to find high school and transfer players in this class, while others are putting a focus on recruits from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes. Visits still occurred this weekend and new commitments still happened. On the offer front, 11 teams got in on the action, but Colorado State and UNLV leading the way. The Rams had 23 known offers, while the Rebels had a whopping 50! Looking at commitments, UNLV again led the way, with 4 of the 21 new commits belonging to them. They take the cover photo this week.
Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:
- Air Force: 7
- Boise State: 6
- Colorado State: 6
- Nevada: 5
- UNLV: 5
- Hawaii: 4
- San Diego State: 4
- San Jose State: 3
- Fresno State: 2
- New Mexico: 2
- Wyoming: 2
- Utah State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
From January 13th until January 28th, we are in a Contact Period. This is the final stretch before the second signing period.
Next College Student Athlete defines it as:
The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 71
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- RB Rocco Conti was offered by Air Force
- DB Jacariotay Morman was offered by Air Force
- 2024 OL Rakeem Johnson was offered by Air Force
- LB Nahmier Robinson was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL Carter Lavrusky was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 WR/DB Justus Woods was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 DB Kyren Condoll was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 TE Grayson Brousseau was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL Michael Levelle Watkins was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL Matthew Lado was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL David Abajian was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 DB Ikenna Agoh was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 WR/DB Keyvon Thomas was offered by Colorado State
- 2024 OL David Clifford was offered by Colorado State and SDSU
- 2024 DB Martell Hughes was offered by Colorado State and SJSU
- 2025 ATH Lloyd Jones III was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 WR/DB Xavier Skowron was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 WR/DB Adonyess Currie was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 RB/DB Darrell Stanley was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 DE Jared Martin was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 ATH Jonah Williams was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 TE/DE Blake G Bryce was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 RB Tory Blaylock was offered by Colorado State
- 2025 TE Ty Rupe was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 DB Tay Lockett was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 ATH Madden Riordan was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 TE/DE Bronx Letuligasenoa was offered by Colorado State
- 2026 QB Brady Palmer was offered by Colorado State
- Transfer DT Sio Nofoagatotoa was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 DL Zaiden Wallace was offered by Hawaii
- 2024 OL Filiva’a P. Saluni was offered by Hawaii
- DB Nireek Sharpe was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL Manuel Serna was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL Ikinasio Tupou was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL Brent Helton was offered by Nevada
- 2024 OL Wade Helton was offered by Nevada
- 2025 ATH Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Nevada
- DB Patrick Batiste was offered by New Mexico
- OL Issiah Walker was offered by New Mexico
- JUCO OL Bryson Summers was offered by New Mexico
- Transfer OL Sam Savea’ena Telesa III was offered by New Mexico
- 2024 WR Sincere Blakely was offered by New Mexico
- 2024 OL Preston Taumua was offered by SDSU
- 2024 DB Kingston Lopa was offered by SDSU
- 2024 DE Damarrion White was offered by SDSU
- 2025 ATH Matai William Kose Tagoa’i was offered by SDSU
- 2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by SDSU
- 2026 QB Brady Palmer was offered by SDSU
- 2026 OL Kamo’i Jonathan Huihui-White was offered by SDSU
- DE Kade Millard was offered by SJSU
- JUCO DL Ezra Christensen was offered by SJSU
- JUCO OL Michael Bareman was offered by UNLV
- JUCO OL Judea Milon was offered by UNLV
- 2024 ATH Cincere Rhaney was offered by UNLV
- 2024 ATH Joseph L Clark IV was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Amare Taase was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR Jakobi Spence was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR Kwazi Gilmer was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR/DB Tayten Beyer was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Travis Andrew Anderson was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL/DL Phillip Ocon was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR/DB Jason Harris Jr was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DB Nijrell Eason II was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR/DB Cameron Mitchell-Jones was offered by UNLV
- 2024 OL Enzo Hall was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DE Travis Jackson was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DE Jackson Ford was offered by UNLV
- 2024 RB Jaedon Matthews was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR Plas Johnson was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DB Jackson Barton was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DB Jeilani Davis was offered by UNLV
- 2024 DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by UNLV
- 2024 ATH Jesus Venegas was offered by UNLV
- 2024 TE Cooper Alexander was offered by UNLV
- 2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe was offered by UNLV
- 2025 LB Sirr Wayne Bible was offered by UNLV
- 2025 LB Christian Knoos was offered by UNLV
- 2025 LB Kamarion Peete was offered by UNLV
- 2025 QB Madden Iamaleava was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Abduall Sanders Jr was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Chuck McDonald III was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Jamar Beal was offered by UNLV
- 2025 QB Wyatt Becker was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB Dajon Hinton was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DE Garrett Martin was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB Jesse Taylor Jr was offered by UNLV
- 2025 ATH Stevie Àmar was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DB LaRue Zamoranolll was offered by UNLV
- 2025 ATH Luke Webb was offered by UNLV
- 2025 OL Toby Mealer was offered by UNLV
- 2025 DL Tyler Parker was offered by UNLV
- 2025 QB Garrett Odom was offered by UNLV
- 2025 WR/DB Christopher Williams was offered by UNLV
- 2025 OL Logan Powell was offered by UNLV
- 2025 OL Mason Whitaker was offered by UNLV
- 2025 TE Kellan Ford was offered by UNLV
- 2026 ATH Deshonne Redeaux was offered by UNLV
- 2026 LB Shaun Scott was offered by UNLV
- 2026 QB Marcel Jones was offered by UNLV
- 2026 QB Cole Leinart was offered by UNLV
- 2026 OL Jalayne Miller was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DB Zeth Angel Thues was offered by UNLV
- 2026 DB Jayden A. Crowder was offered by UNLV
- 2026 OL Jake Flores was offered by UNLV
- RB Micah Beckstead was offered by Utah State
- 2024 OL Coen Echols was offered by Utah State
- 2024 OL Semisi Tonga was offered by Utah State
- 2024 OL/DL Nuku Mafi was offered by Utah State
- 2024 QB Isaiah Suesue was offered by Utah State
- 2024 OL Jensen Somerville was offered by Utah State
- 2024 WR Tei Nacua was offered by Utah State
- 2024 RB Terrance Shelton Jr was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
- JUCO DL Ezra Christensen visited SDSU
- JUCO OL Edward Fonua visited Nevada
- DB Edward Lock visited New Mexico
- OL Austin Boyd visited UNLV
- WR Jake Hill visited Utah State
- LB Miles Tucker visited Wyoming
- DE Jaxon Galica visited Wyoming
- OL Wyatt Walters visited Wyoming
- RB Tyler Jacklich visited Wyoming
Commits
- TE Aidan Behymer committed to Air Force
- DT Victor King committed to Air Force
- DB Shawn Braxton committed to Air Force
- Transfer WR Tay Lanier committed to Colorado State
- DB Ah’marion Ashley committed to Fresno State
- JUCO WR Antoine Sullivan committed to Fresno State
- Transfer TE Keleki Latu committed to Nevada
- DB Edward Lock committed to New Mexico
- JUCO TE Everett Hunter committed to New Mexico
- Transfer WR Jeremiah Hixon committed to New Mexico
- Transfer QB David Charles committed to New Mexico
- OL Nate Hale committed to SJSU
- Transfer RB Isaiah Ifanse committed to SJSU
- RB Jai’Den Thomas committed to UNLV
- LB JT Odom committed to UNLV
- QB Bo Edmundson committed to UNLV
- OL Austin Boyd committed to UNLV
- Transfer OL Jalen St John lll committed to UNLV
- Transfer RB Vincent Davis committed to UNLV
- Transfer DB Jalen Frazier committed to UNLV
- JUCO OL Jake Hellmann committed to Utah State
- JUCO DB Tyrecus Davis committed to Wyoming
Decommits
- QB Blake Boda decommitted from UNLV
