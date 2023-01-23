MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-23-23. Signing Day draws closer.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day #2 is steadily approaching and teams are making their final push. Some are continuing to find high school and transfer players in this class, while others are putting a focus on recruits from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes. Visits still occurred this weekend and new commitments still happened. On the offer front, 11 teams got in on the action, but Colorado State and UNLV leading the way. The Rams had 23 known offers, while the Rebels had a whopping 50! Looking at commitments, UNLV again led the way, with 4 of the 21 new commits belonging to them. They take the cover photo this week.

Recruiting Calendar:

From January 13th until January 28th, we are in a Contact Period. This is the final stretch before the second signing period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete defines it as:

The NCAA Contact Period is exactly what it sounds like—all communication between athletes and coaches is fair game. Coaches can email, text, call, direct message and generally contact athletes and their parents through any NCAA-approved method. In-person contact can occur on the college campus, as well as at tournaments, at the recruit’s school and home. In other words, the communication floodgates are open, so take advantage of this opportunity to get unlimited access to talk to coaches.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 71

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

RB Rocco Conti was offered by Air Force

DB Jacariotay Morman was offered by Air Force

2024 OL Rakeem Johnson was offered by Air Force

LB Nahmier Robinson was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Carter Lavrusky was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Justus Woods was offered by Colorado State

2024 DB Kyren Condoll was offered by Colorado State

2024 TE Grayson Brousseau was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Michael Levelle Watkins was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL Matthew Lado was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL David Abajian was offered by Colorado State

2024 DB Ikenna Agoh was offered by Colorado State

2024 WR/DB Keyvon Thomas was offered by Colorado State

2024 OL David Clifford was offered by Colorado State and SDSU

2024 DB Martell Hughes was offered by Colorado State and SJSU

2025 ATH Lloyd Jones III was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Xavier Skowron was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR/DB Adonyess Currie was offered by Colorado State

2025 RB/DB Darrell Stanley was offered by Colorado State

2025 DE Jared Martin was offered by Colorado State

2025 ATH Jonah Williams was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE/DE Blake G Bryce was offered by Colorado State

2025 RB Tory Blaylock was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE Ty Rupe was offered by Colorado State

2026 DB Tay Lockett was offered by Colorado State

2026 ATH Madden Riordan was offered by Colorado State

2026 TE/DE Bronx Letuligasenoa was offered by Colorado State

2026 QB Brady Palmer was offered by Colorado State

Transfer DT Sio Nofoagatotoa was offered by Hawaii

2024 DL Zaiden Wallace was offered by Hawaii

2024 OL Filiva’a P. Saluni was offered by Hawaii

DB Nireek Sharpe was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Manuel Serna was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Ikinasio Tupou was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Brent Helton was offered by Nevada

2024 OL Wade Helton was offered by Nevada

2025 ATH Zedekiah Anahu-Ambrosio was offered by Nevada

DB Patrick Batiste was offered by New Mexico

OL Issiah Walker was offered by New Mexico

JUCO OL Bryson Summers was offered by New Mexico

Transfer OL Sam Savea’ena Telesa III was offered by New Mexico

2024 WR Sincere Blakely was offered by New Mexico

2024 OL Preston Taumua was offered by SDSU

2024 DB Kingston Lopa was offered by SDSU

2024 DE Damarrion White was offered by SDSU

2025 ATH Matai William Kose Tagoa’i was offered by SDSU

2025 QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by SDSU

2026 QB Brady Palmer was offered by SDSU

2026 OL Kamo’i Jonathan Huihui-White was offered by SDSU

DE Kade Millard was offered by SJSU

JUCO DL Ezra Christensen was offered by SJSU

JUCO OL Michael Bareman was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Judea Milon was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Cincere Rhaney was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Joseph L Clark IV was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Amare Taase was offered by UNLV

2024 WR Jakobi Spence was offered by UNLV

2024 WR Kwazi Gilmer was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Tayten Beyer was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Travis Andrew Anderson was offered by UNLV

2024 OL/DL Phillip Ocon was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Jason Harris Jr was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Nijrell Eason II was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Cameron Mitchell-Jones was offered by UNLV

2024 OL Enzo Hall was offered by UNLV

2024 DE Travis Jackson was offered by UNLV

2024 DE Jackson Ford was offered by UNLV

2024 RB Jaedon Matthews was offered by UNLV

2024 WR Plas Johnson was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Jackson Barton was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Jeilani Davis was offered by UNLV

2024 DB Donovan Aidoo was offered by UNLV

2024 ATH Jesus Venegas was offered by UNLV

2024 TE Cooper Alexander was offered by UNLV

2024 WR/DB Jeremiah Newcombe was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Sirr Wayne Bible was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Christian Knoos was offered by UNLV

2025 LB Kamarion Peete was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Madden Iamaleava was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Abduall Sanders Jr was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Chuck McDonald III was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Jamar Beal was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Wyatt Becker was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Dajon Hinton was offered by UNLV

2025 DE Garrett Martin was offered by UNLV

2025 DB Jesse Taylor Jr was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Stevie Àmar was offered by UNLV

2025 DB LaRue Zamoranolll was offered by UNLV

2025 ATH Luke Webb was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Toby Mealer was offered by UNLV

2025 DL Tyler Parker was offered by UNLV

2025 QB Garrett Odom was offered by UNLV

2025 WR/DB Christopher Williams was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Logan Powell was offered by UNLV

2025 OL Mason Whitaker was offered by UNLV

2025 TE Kellan Ford was offered by UNLV

2026 ATH Deshonne Redeaux was offered by UNLV

2026 LB Shaun Scott was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Marcel Jones was offered by UNLV

2026 QB Cole Leinart was offered by UNLV

2026 OL Jalayne Miller was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Zeth Angel Thues was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Jayden A. Crowder was offered by UNLV

2026 OL Jake Flores was offered by UNLV

RB Micah Beckstead was offered by Utah State

2024 OL Coen Echols was offered by Utah State

2024 OL Semisi Tonga was offered by Utah State

2024 OL/DL Nuku Mafi was offered by Utah State

2024 QB Isaiah Suesue was offered by Utah State

2024 OL Jensen Somerville was offered by Utah State

2024 WR Tei Nacua was offered by Utah State

2024 RB Terrance Shelton Jr was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

JUCO DL Ezra Christensen visited SDSU

JUCO OL Edward Fonua visited Nevada

DB Edward Lock visited New Mexico

OL Austin Boyd visited UNLV

WR Jake Hill visited Utah State

LB Miles Tucker visited Wyoming

DE Jaxon Galica visited Wyoming

OL Wyatt Walters visited Wyoming

RB Tyler Jacklich visited Wyoming

Commits

TE Aidan Behymer committed to Air Force

DT Victor King committed to Air Force

DB Shawn Braxton committed to Air Force

Transfer WR Tay Lanier committed to Colorado State

DB Ah’marion Ashley committed to Fresno State

JUCO WR Antoine Sullivan committed to Fresno State

Transfer TE Keleki Latu committed to Nevada

DB Edward Lock committed to New Mexico

JUCO TE Everett Hunter committed to New Mexico

Transfer WR Jeremiah Hixon committed to New Mexico

Transfer QB David Charles committed to New Mexico

OL Nate Hale committed to SJSU

Transfer RB Isaiah Ifanse committed to SJSU

RB Jai’Den Thomas committed to UNLV

LB JT Odom committed to UNLV

QB Bo Edmundson committed to UNLV

OL Austin Boyd committed to UNLV

Transfer OL Jalen St John lll committed to UNLV

Transfer RB Vincent Davis committed to UNLV

Transfer DB Jalen Frazier committed to UNLV

JUCO OL Jake Hellmann committed to Utah State

JUCO DB Tyrecus Davis committed to Wyoming

Decommits

QB Blake Boda decommitted from UNLV

