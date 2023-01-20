Mountain West Reacts Results: 3 Tourney hopefuls sitting comfortably.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results.

Wolf Pack on thin ice.

Nevada’s basketball team has had a tremendous season. However, voters feel the least confident about them making the Big Dance. About a third having them sitting comfortably, but over half see them as having a slim chance. Time will tell.

Broncos are comfortable, but fans still unsure.

While Boise State is currently sitting at the top of the conference standings, voters were a bit less certain of them than other teams. While the 60% of comfortably in is the second highest out of the four teams, the 85% when combined with “a lock” is the second-lowest out of the four featured here, lower than the two teams listed below. We will see.

No one is doubting the Aztecs

About half of the voters think they will get in the NCAA tourney with room to spare, while over 40% feel they are a lock. With a combined 92% of voters in one of those two categories, voters are most sure about SDSU.

Lobos are also comfortable.

The vast majority of you think the Lobos should go dancing with little issue. A quarter of people think they are a lock.

Next week, we will discuss a few additional teams that weren’t covered this week.