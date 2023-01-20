 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-20-23

Lots of news to nosh on before the big basketball showdown tonight in Albuquerque!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at San Diego State

We’ve reached Friday!!! Plenty of news in today’s links especially a couple of stories on the two big combatants tipping off tonight in the Pit! But as you know, there is always lots of news and notes around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!

MW Basketball News

Rams fight hard but fall to Aztecs in overtime

Colorado State played toe-to-toe with the physical Aztecs and even led for most of the game before overtime, but couldn’t hold them in the extra period. Here is the recap from the Ram perspective.

GREG LEE: Broncos basketball worth price of admission

Gone are the days Head Coach Leon Rice had to resort to gimmicks to get people into the seats for Bronco games. See what factors are leading to an increase in home conference attendance and what some Bronco fans say about it.

Emptying the Notebook: Mo-mentum is building for Lobo big man Udeze

Heading into a big showdown in the Pit against Boise State, look at what New Mexico center Morris Udeze’s stats have been recently along with some other notes on the Lobos.

BARNHART’S DEBUT RECEIVES RAVE REVIEWS FROM TEAMMATES, COACHES

Injuries have taken a big toll on what began as a very promising season back in August, but a bright spot has appeared in the recent play of Hunter Barnhart.

This scenario would result in a 5-bid MW March Madness (still could happen)

MW Football News

Fresno State reels in three more commitments

The current MW Football Champions reload with 3 new players slated to join the program.

San Diego State OC Jeff Horton announces retirement; all-time leading passer Ryan Lindley promoted to post

The Aztecs move quickly in filling an open coaching coordinator position as Jeff Horton retires after a 43 year coaching career with the last 12 years being at San Diego State.

Other MW News

MW Men’s Tennis Players of the Week

A couple of Aztecs garner this week’s honors for their court play.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: January 20

Coming Soon: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year 2 Check-in)

Coming Soon: 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: San Diego State

