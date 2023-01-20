Mountaintop View 1-20-23

We’ve reached Friday!!! Plenty of news in today’s links especially a couple of stories on the two big combatants tipping off tonight in the Pit! But as you know, there is always lots of news and notes around the Mountain West Conference. Enjoy!

MW Basketball News

Colorado State played toe-to-toe with the physical Aztecs and even led for most of the game before overtime, but couldn’t hold them in the extra period. Here is the recap from the Ram perspective.

Gone are the days Head Coach Leon Rice had to resort to gimmicks to get people into the seats for Bronco games. See what factors are leading to an increase in home conference attendance and what some Bronco fans say about it.

Heading into a big showdown in the Pit against Boise State, look at what New Mexico center Morris Udeze’s stats have been recently along with some other notes on the Lobos.

Injuries have taken a big toll on what began as a very promising season back in August, but a bright spot has appeared in the recent play of Hunter Barnhart.

This scenario would result in a 5-bid MW March Madness (still could happen)

If the NCAA Tournament bracket was constructed using ONLY the NET rankings as of this moment, this is the field. pic.twitter.com/NiUWdAi5Ob — Joey Loose (@jloose128) January 19, 2023

MW Football News

The current MW Football Champions reload with 3 new players slated to join the program.

The Aztecs move quickly in filling an open coaching coordinator position as Jeff Horton retires after a 43 year coaching career with the last 12 years being at San Diego State.

Other MW News

A couple of Aztecs garner this week’s honors for their court play.

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Mountain West Basketball Bracketology: January 20

Coming Soon: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year 2 Check-in)

Coming Soon: 2023 Recruiting Breakdown: San Diego State