MWC Recruiting Roundup 1-2-23. January Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

Signing Day has come and gone and the big recruiting push has ended and things will slow down over the next few weeks for the dead period. Some offers were still made, mainly to transfers or future classes, and there is still some action as far as commitments and decommittments go. Otherwise, things are slow-moving over the holidays in the dead period. A few teams were active, while others seemed to be more dormant. SDSU, SJSU, and UNLV all picked up new transfers, plus Hawaii and UNLV seemed to be the most active on the offer front. Considering the Rebels were in both categories, they are the choice for the cover photo this week.

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Air Force: 7

Colorado State: 6

Boise State : 5

: 5 Nevada: 5

Hawaii: 4

San Diego State: 4

UNLV: 4

San Jose State: 3

Fresno State: 2

New Mexico: 2

Wyoming: 2

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

From now until January 13th, we are in a Dead Period.

RECRUITs: The new 2022-2023 Division 1 FBS Recruiting Calendar has been released. Save this copy to know when you can visit schools and when coaches can visit you! #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/1reJ4XR9Gn — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 12, 2022

RECRUITs: See the NEW FBS/FCS recruiting calendar for November and January moving forward in the coming months. #Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/af0EeRz3RQ — Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) October 28, 2022

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 60

Visit Recap

Commitment Spotlight

Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen (SJSU)

“SJSU was first in on me, and I felt such a great connection with the coaches. Getting reunited with my ex-UH teammate Chevan Cordeiro is awesome. It was cool to have some big P5 schools show interest in me, but I think SJSU is the best fit for me. I can help their ST’s efficiency get up there with their offense and defense, and we push for a MWC title. I will registering for spring semester and going up in 3-4 weeks.”

January Team Rankings:

These rankings are a reflection of where things stand after the first signing period. About an hour’s worth of research was put into these rankings. Up until now, month rankings were determined in about 15 to 20 minutes. However, the final rankings in February will be decided after a few hours spread out over five days. Here are the December rankings for those who like to compare month to month.

1) Boise State

2) SDSU

3) CSU

4) Fresno State

5) Nevada

6) Utah State

7) Air Force

8) Hawaii

9) Wyoming

10) SJSU

11) UNLV

12) New Mexico

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful in providing a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Colorado State

Tier 3: Fresno State, Nevada, Utah State

Tier 4: Air Force

Tier 5: Hawaii, Wyoming, SJSU

Tier 6: UNLV, New Mexico

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

Transfer OL Derek Bowman was offered by Boise State

2024 QB Luke Moga was offered by Colorado State, UNLV, and Utah State

DL Motekiai Nifofa Mo’unga was offered by Hawaii

JUCO DB Dedrick Flint was offered by Hawaii

Transfer OL Ugonna Nnanna was offered by Hawaii

Transfer OL Sidney Fugar was offered by Hawaii

2026 ATH Tayden Kaawa was offered by Hawaii

Transfer TE Konner Fox was offered by Nevada

Transfer RB Andrew Henry was offered by New Mexico

Transfer RB Isaiah Ifanse was offered by SJSU

Transfer K Dario Longhetto was offered by UNLV

2024 OL/DL Payton Stewart was offered by UNLV

2024 LB Christian Nwosu was offered by UNLV

JUCO OL Jake Hellmann was offered by Utah State

JUCO OL Caleb Walker was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits

Transfer Cody Moon committed to SDSU

Transfer K Kyler Halvorsen committed to SJSU

Transfer OL Jayden Ahboah committed to UNLV

Decommits

LB Timmy Kloska decommitted from Air Force

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

For recruits and coaches who want to connect and find a good match in the recruitment process, consider downloading the Athletes In Recruitment app.