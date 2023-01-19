Lobos Take Care of Spartans, turn focus to Boise State

Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. both scored 20 points to lead the way for the New Mexico Lobos as they took down the San Jose State Spartans 77-57 on Tuesday night in The Pit.

Morris Udeze added a double-double, his fourth consecutive, with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Lobos improved to 17-2 on the season and 4-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

Omari Moore scored 24 points in a losing effort for the Spartans, who fall to 3-4 in MWC play.

The win is the Lobos third straight and has placed them one game behind league leading Boise State.

San Jose State ran out to a 7-4 lead early on, but with 14:40 to go in the first half, a Jaelen House layup gave UNM the lead and they didn’t look back.

House scored eight of his 20 points in the first 20 minutes, as the Lobos pulled out to a 32-23 intermission lead. House would then lead the way in the second half as the Lobos slowly pulled away for the huge win.

Looking Ahead

As said above, the Lobos will now take on the league leading Boise State Broncos in their next contest. That game will be a Friday night contest at The Pit and will be held at 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time.

The contest will be televised on Fox Sports 1 and carried on the UNM Sports Radio Network.

The Broncos will come into the contest with a 15-4 overall record and are 5-1 in the MWC and are on a five-game winning streak.

BSU is led by Marcus Shaver Jr. and Tyson Degenhart, both of whom average 13.6 points per game. Shaver has struggled of late, scoring just five points in a win over Nevada in their last game. However, he has gone for 20 points or more in three game this season and had 18 points in last season’s meeting with the Lobos.

Degenhart has scored in double figures in 16 of the 19 games he has seen action in this season. He will be in a matchup with Udeze, which will be the x-factor matchup of the game.

This will be the 22nd meeting of the two schools. New Mexico owns a 12-9 edge in the series. Last season, the two met only once, a 71-63 Boise State win in Albuquerque. These two will tangle again on February 22nd in Boise.