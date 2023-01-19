Mountaintop View 1-19-23

Rebuilders: UNM’s Pitino, SJSU’s Miles leading biggest turnarounds in college basketball
This article is a few days old, but still a solid look at San Jose State’s Tim Miles and New Mexico’s Richard Pitino, two coaches responsible for impressive turnarounds this season.
Lone score from last night
Headed home with the W ✅#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/1iTNKVHf3F— San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 19, 2023
The Broncos are on fire going into Friday’s showdown with UNM
In the last 11 days, #BoiseState is responsible for...— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 18, 2023
• Utah State's worst loss of the season (23 PTS)
• UNLV's worst loss of the season (18 PTS)
• Wyoming's worst home loss of the season (17 PTS)
• Nevada's worst off of the season (15 PTS)#TuSTATS pic.twitter.com/NkK0ub9QA9
Aztecs find their opening day replacement
The Aztecs will open their 2023 schedule against Ohio on Aug. 26. It will be the first of three straight home games to start the season at @SnapdragonStdm. https://t.co/qqbJh3Nt0T#TheTimeIsNow— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) January 18, 2023
Latest Lunardi
January 18, 2023
Ex-BSU QB finds a home
NEWS: Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, he tells ESPN. Bachmeier started 29 games at Boise State and threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns. Bachmeier wanted to play for Sonny Cumbie in the Air Raid. https://t.co/qS7ASGSXyR— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2023
On The Horizon:
Today - 2023 Tropical Bowl Preview
Today - Lobos Take Care of Spartans, turn focus to Boise State
