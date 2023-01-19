Mountaintop View 1-19-23

This article is a few days old, but still a solid look at San Jose State’s Tim Miles and New Mexico’s Richard Pitino, two coaches responsible for impressive turnarounds this season.

Lone score from last night

Headed home with the W ✅#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/1iTNKVHf3F — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 19, 2023

The Broncos are on fire going into Friday’s showdown with UNM

In the last 11 days, #BoiseState is responsible for...



• Utah State's worst loss of the season (23 PTS)

• UNLV's worst loss of the season (18 PTS)

• Wyoming's worst home loss of the season (17 PTS)

• Nevada's worst off of the season (15 PTS)#TuSTATS pic.twitter.com/NkK0ub9QA9 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) January 18, 2023

Aztecs find their opening day replacement

The Aztecs will open their 2023 schedule against Ohio on Aug. 26. It will be the first of three straight home games to start the season at @SnapdragonStdm. https://t.co/qqbJh3Nt0T#TheTimeIsNow — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) January 18, 2023

Latest Lunardi

Ex-BSU QB finds a home

NEWS: Former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, he tells ESPN. Bachmeier started 29 games at Boise State and threw for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns. Bachmeier wanted to play for Sonny Cumbie in the Air Raid. https://t.co/qS7ASGSXyR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2023

