Mountaintop View 1-18-23. Rankings, Rebel spacing, Aztec coaches, Super Seniors, POTW.

Murray’s MBB Rankings.
In Chris Murray’s weekly rankings (which do not include Tuesday night’s games), he has San Diego State staying on top, with New Mexico and Nevada right behind them. He drops Boise State a spot to 4th but calls them the best team in the conference (he explains his rankings are based on resumes). USU, SJSU round out the top half, with Fresno State and Wyoming rounding out the bottom. Take a look at the full rankings and explanations in the link.
Rebels looking to get back to the basics.
UNLV is doing some reflection in an attempt to find out where they have been lacking during their recent rough stretch. One theme has been a lack of offensive spacing and forcing up bad shots at the shot clock winds down. Due to this, coach Kevin Kruger has spent practices going over spacing and how to force the defense to make difficult decisions. Time will tell if it can translate to games.
Aztecs’ WR coach Cooper dismissed by Hoke.
San Diego State wide receivers coach Hunkie Cooper had just completed his eighth season with the team. He will not be back for a ninth, according to the report made by beat writer Kirk Kenney Monday evening. According to Cooper, he was told the team is going in a different direction. This frees up an offensive spot on the staff (now there are two with Jeff Horton retiring).
2023 Super Seniors.
T&F Athletes of the week.
