Boise State takes care of Wyoming, duels with Nevada in fight for first place

Sometimes, it helps when you simply have more bodies to throw at the opposition.

The Broncos didn’t waste time in isolating that advantage, exposing the Cowboys’ limited rotational assets.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Turnovers

Boise State - 7

Wyoming - 12

Fouls Committed

Boise State - 21

Wyoming - 12

Rebounds

Boise State - 42

Wyoming - 33

Stat Leaders

Points

Naje Smith and Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 18 points

Noah Reynolds (WYO) - 13 points

Rebounds

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 9 rebounds

Ethan Anderson (WYO) - 6 rebounds

Assists

Marcus Shaver Jr. (BSU) - 9 assists

Hunter Maldonado (WYO) - 4 assists

Story of the Game

Despite only 4,178 fans in attendance, Wyoming gave them a reason to cheer early on. Cowboy guard Noah Reynolds scored seven of his team’s first nine points and was an energetic lightning rod for the rest of his brethren. The first half consisted of mini-runs that involved Boise State stretching their lead to the high single-digits before Wyoming would cash in a a couple of attempts to trim the lead back down. Cowboy Xavier DuSell came off the bench and was on fire, nailing three triples to keep Jeff Linder’s squad within arm’s reach of the Broncos.

Similar to their win in Las Vegas, Boise State exited halftime with a swagger that translated to the floor. The Broncos went on a 9-2 run in the first two minutes of the second half thanks to a pair of threes from Chibuzo Agbo and a deep shot by Tyson Degenhart. After inflating the lead to 15, Wyoming was never able to mount a significant comeback as the second half dwindled. Energizer bunny Naje Smith went into his bag, scoring 12 points and capitalizing on multiple three-pointers with the game well in hand.

Even though the game felt well in control for Boise State when the clock hit triple zeroes, a win like that should not be taken for granted.

Winning on the road in Mountain West play with a target on your back takes focus, consistency and effort.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (14-4, 4-1) 85

WYOMING COWBOYS (5-12, 0-5) 68

BOISE STATE (14-4, 4-1) VS NEVADA (15-4, 5-1)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 17th at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Traditional Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West app

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State trails 31-52 in their series with Nevada all-time. In their first meeting this season, the Wolf Pack edged out the Broncos in Reno 74-72. That is still the only blemish on Boise State’s Mountain West record.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State limit Nevada’s success from deep?

In their first meeting, the Wolf Pack shot 43.5% from beyond the arc and doubled the Broncos’ total in three-pointers converted (10 to 5).

2. Will the Broncos avoid the foul trouble that plagued them in Reno?

Both Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith were disqualified with ample time remaining in their lone conference loss.

3. Will the home crowd at ExtraMile Arena live up to the environment they subjected Utah State to?

In Boise State’s thumping of the Aggies back on January 7th, the Bronco Corral student section and “Section TwHELLve” were alive and well in making the entire Utah State team feel their presence. We will see if that can be replicated Tuesday night.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 14.2 Pts.

Nevada: Guard Jarod Lucas - 16.9 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 6.6 Reb.

Nevada: Forward Darrion Williams - 7.1 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.4 Ast.

Nevada: Guard Kenan Blackshear - 4.8 Ast.

Odds

Via our friends at DraftKings, Boise State is currently favored by 5.5 points and the total is set at 135.

Prediction

Pure and simple, I think that Boise State has figured some things out since their last meeting and that the team is playing smarter each time they take the court. That last-second loss in Reno is still burning their retinas, and this is their opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the Mountain West (for at least 24 hours).

Final Score

Boise State 83 - Nevada 75

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Wyoming?

Leave your comments down below.