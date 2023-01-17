Mountaintop View 1-17-22

We come off the three-day weekend with plenty of links/content for almost every kind of fan of Mountain West sports! Get up-to-speed on what is happening from around the conference, especially on the hardcourt as the conference schedule gets close to the halfway mark. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
San Diego State’s loss to New Mexico drops them out of the Top 25, but are they one of the three Mountain West teams getting votes in the poll?
A House Call in this week’s MW MBB Players of the Week
Mountain West announces this week’s MWWBB Players of the Week
Ramey: Taking a victory lap after Nevada men’s basketball’s latest sensational surge
Predicting an outcome ahead of time can be dangerous, but especially so when you put the prediction in print. But when you are correct, you get to write an article just like this one.
Latest Lunardi Bracketology indicates 4 MW team making March Madness
January 16, 2023
MW Football News
Stonehouse Named All-Pro Following Record-Breaking Rookie Campaign
Ex-Colorado State star goes from being undrafted to being named All-Pro in rookie season.
Has ex-Bronco starting QB found a new home?
The portal works both ways
Other Mountain West News
Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors
Nevada softball will host new tournament, play home game against UCLA in 2023
Wolf Pack softball announces 2023 schedule that includes an inaugural home tournament.
On the horizon:
