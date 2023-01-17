Mountaintop View 1-17-22

We come off the three-day weekend with plenty of links/content for almost every kind of fan of Mountain West sports! Get up-to-speed on what is happening from around the conference, especially on the hardcourt as the conference schedule gets close to the halfway mark. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

San Diego State’s loss to New Mexico drops them out of the Top 25, but are they one of the three Mountain West teams getting votes in the poll?

A House Call in this week’s MW MBB Players of the Week

Mountain West announces this week’s MWWBB Players of the Week

Predicting an outcome ahead of time can be dangerous, but especially so when you put the prediction in print. But when you are correct, you get to write an article just like this one.

Latest Lunardi Bracketology indicates 4 MW team making March Madness

MW Football News

Ex-Colorado State star goes from being undrafted to being named All-Pro in rookie season.

Has ex-Bronco starting QB found a new home?

Sources tell me that Boise State transfer QB, Hank Bachmeier, is heading to FAU. Announcement coming soon @qbhank19 pic.twitter.com/FKQ35DjXJI — College Football Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) January 16, 2023

The portal works both ways

NC State transfer DB Jalen Frazier committed to UNLV https://t.co/5q5QsI7Dfk — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) January 16, 2023

Other Mountain West News

Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors

Wolf Pack softball announces 2023 schedule that includes an inaugural home tournament.

On the horizon: