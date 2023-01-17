 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 1-17-22

It might be a short work week for some but a full day of Mountain West news and notes!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Boise State at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

We come off the three-day weekend with plenty of links/content for almost every kind of fan of Mountain West sports! Get up-to-speed on what is happening from around the conference, especially on the hardcourt as the conference schedule gets close to the halfway mark. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

San Diego State’s loss to New Mexico drops them out of the Top 25, but are they one of the three Mountain West teams getting votes in the poll?

A House Call in this week’s MW MBB Players of the Week

Mountain West announces this week’s MWWBB Players of the Week

Ramey: Taking a victory lap after Nevada men’s basketball’s latest sensational surge

Predicting an outcome ahead of time can be dangerous, but especially so when you put the prediction in print. But when you are correct, you get to write an article just like this one.

Latest Lunardi Bracketology indicates 4 MW team making March Madness

MW Football News

Stonehouse Named All-Pro Following Record-Breaking Rookie Campaign

Ex-Colorado State star goes from being undrafted to being named All-Pro in rookie season.

Has ex-Bronco starting QB found a new home?

The portal works both ways

Other Mountain West News

Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors

Nevada softball will host new tournament, play home game against UCLA in 2023

Wolf Pack softball announces 2023 schedule that includes an inaugural home tournament.

