2023 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.
RB Toa Taua (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz:
We see you @theToaTaua pic.twitter.com/5E4rma6kMN— Silver and Blue Outfitters (@sandboutfitters) January 14, 2023
First Half performances I liked in Hula Bowl:— Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen) January 14, 2023
Team Aina:
Ryan Miller TE/FB Furman
Santrell Latham LB Southern Miss
Ryan Smenda LB Wake Forest
Team Kai:
Justin Ford DB Montana
Christopher Brooks RB BYU
Toa Taua RB Nevada
Couple RB standouts thus far @ Hula.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 14, 2023
• RB Christopher Brooks (BYU) has done a really nice job. Physical at 6’4”, 232.
• RB Toa Taua (Nevada). Quick feet, tough, smooth hands.
- Synopsis: From the talk on social media, scouts and coaches began to see what the Mountain West has known for years, that Taua is a reliable player with consistent, all-around production. He wasn’t flashy but made plays and executed his game when given the opportunity.
- Stock Report: UP
WR Jesse Matthews (San Diego State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: It does not appear that Matthews was able to distinguish himself from other receivers during practices or the game, which is a missed opportunity.
- Stock Report: DOWN
LB Caden McDonald (San Diego State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: Going into the Hula Bowl, McDonald figured to be the type of player who would turn a lot of heads. Instead, he didn’t seem to stand out in any facet. He will now need to show up on his pro day.
- Stock Report: DOWN
WR Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)
- Twitter Buzz:
Kai QB Tanner Morgan from Minnesota LAUNCHES it to WR Elijah Cooks from San Jose State on a 35-yard pass. #HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/96Ymn8rkRo— Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023
@SanJoseStateFB WR @ElijahCooks showcasing his great frame and good hand-eye coordination at the @Hula_Bowl @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl pic.twitter.com/kN8MGqO6KB— Draft Guy Jimmy (@draftguyjimmy) January 11, 2023
- Synopsis: Cooks appeared to open some eyes during practices with his skills as a receiver. He also translated it to game action with one of the bigger plays of the day, catching a 35-yard pass. It’s probably safe to say he moved up the receiver draft boards after this week.
- Stock Report: UP
DB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)
- Twitter Buzz: N/A
- Synopsis: Shelton failed to make any known progress this week, so unfortunately, it has to be assumed that he did not make a lasting impression.
- Stock Report: DOWN
LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)
- Twitter Buzz:
After a strong week of practice at the @Hula_Bowl, former #UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake is drawing #NFLDraft interest from multiple teams including the 49ers, Broncos, and Chargers according to sources close to @PFN365… https://t.co/teZXyJzdpb— Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 14, 2023
- Synopsis: Ajiake did not seem to pull off any highlight-reel plays in practices or the game during the Hula Bowl. However, it was mission accomplished as far as getting noticed by teams. If he is on the radar for a handful of teams, he is giving himself a chance.
- Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP
RB Calvin Tyler (Utah State)
- Twitter Buzz:
Calvin Tyler jr has good vision and cut back to pick up yards! pic.twitter.com/l8akUX3Phs— Calvin Tyler (@CalvinT09080941) January 16, 2023
Run highlight of #UtahState running back Calvin Tyler Jr. #HulaBowl #CollegeFootball #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/uv9Uj87dyD— Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) January 14, 2023
2nd half performances I liked from the Hula Bowl— Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen) January 14, 2023
Team Aina:
Trea Shropshire WR UAB
Team Kai:
Jalen Harris DL Arizona @TheHarris_Era
Spencer Waege DL NDSU @Waege70
Holton Ahlers QB ECU @holtahlers12
Calvin Tyler RB Utah State @BlessedAthleteC
- Synopsis: Tyler had a very nice week at the Hula Bowl, capped off by having some strong runs in the game on Saturday. People online seemed to take notice of his vision and ability to cut back and find the opening, which are skills that will serve him well at the next level. Hopefully, he was able to showcase his receiving ability too, as his offensive versatility will be what teams will like about him.
- Stock Report: UP
OL Eric Abojei (Wyoming)
- Twitter Buzz:
Some that really stood out to me— Mark Jarvis (@JarvisScouting) January 10, 2023
Virginia WR Keytaon Thompson
Georgia Tech TE E.J. Jenkins
Florida State OG Dillan Gibbons
Campbell DE Brevin Allen
Louisville S Kenderick Duncan
BYU RB Christopher Brooks
Arkansas WR Matt Landers
Wyoming OT Eric Abojei
Arizona DE Jalen Harris https://t.co/35uc7eGgKG
- Synopsis: Abojei turned at least one head this week, but it doesn’t seem like he was able to have quite the week he wanted. Still, he did more than others, which counts for something.
- Stock Report: EVEN
