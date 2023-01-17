2023 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.

RB Toa Taua (Nevada)

Twitter Buzz:

First Half performances I liked in Hula Bowl:

Team Aina:

Ryan Miller TE/FB Furman

Santrell Latham LB Southern Miss

Ryan Smenda LB Wake Forest



Team Kai:

Justin Ford DB Montana

Christopher Brooks RB BYU

Toa Taua RB Nevada — Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen) January 14, 2023

Couple RB standouts thus far @ Hula.



• RB Christopher Brooks (BYU) has done a really nice job. Physical at 6’4”, 232.



• RB Toa Taua (Nevada). Quick feet, tough, smooth hands. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 14, 2023

Synopsis: From the talk on social media, scouts and coaches began to see what the Mountain West has known for years, that Taua is a reliable player with consistent, all-around production. He wasn’t flashy but made plays and executed his game when given the opportunity.

Stock Report: UP

WR Jesse Matthews (San Diego State)

Synopsis: It does not appear that Matthews was able to distinguish himself from other receivers during practices or the game, which is a missed opportunity.

Stock Report: DOWN

LB Caden McDonald (San Diego State)

Synopsis: Going into the Hula Bowl, McDonald figured to be the type of player who would turn a lot of heads. Instead, he didn’t seem to stand out in any facet. He will now need to show up on his pro day.

Stock Report: DOWN

WR Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)

Twitter Buzz:

Kai QB Tanner Morgan from Minnesota LAUNCHES it to WR Elijah Cooks from San Jose State on a 35-yard pass. #HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/96Ymn8rkRo — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023

Synopsis: Cooks appeared to open some eyes during practices with his skills as a receiver. He also translated it to game action with one of the bigger plays of the day, catching a 35-yard pass. It’s probably safe to say he moved up the receiver draft boards after this week.

Stock Report: UP

DB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)

Synopsis: Shelton failed to make any known progress this week, so unfortunately, it has to be assumed that he did not make a lasting impression.

Stock Report: DOWN

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

Twitter Buzz:

After a strong week of practice at the @Hula_Bowl, former #UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake is drawing #NFLDraft interest from multiple teams including the 49ers, Broncos, and Chargers according to sources close to @PFN365… https://t.co/teZXyJzdpb — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 14, 2023

Synopsis: Ajiake did not seem to pull off any highlight-reel plays in practices or the game during the Hula Bowl. However, it was mission accomplished as far as getting noticed by teams. If he is on the radar for a handful of teams, he is giving himself a chance.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

RB Calvin Tyler (Utah State)

Twitter Buzz:

Calvin Tyler jr has good vision and cut back to pick up yards! pic.twitter.com/l8akUX3Phs — Calvin Tyler (@CalvinT09080941) January 16, 2023

2nd half performances I liked from the Hula Bowl

Team Aina:

Trea Shropshire WR UAB



Team Kai:

Jalen Harris DL Arizona @TheHarris_Era

Spencer Waege DL NDSU @Waege70

Holton Ahlers QB ECU @holtahlers12

Calvin Tyler RB Utah State @BlessedAthleteC — Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen) January 14, 2023

Synopsis: Tyler had a very nice week at the Hula Bowl, capped off by having some strong runs in the game on Saturday. People online seemed to take notice of his vision and ability to cut back and find the opening, which are skills that will serve him well at the next level. Hopefully, he was able to showcase his receiving ability too, as his offensive versatility will be what teams will like about him.

Stock Report: UP

OL Eric Abojei (Wyoming)

Twitter Buzz:

Some that really stood out to me



Virginia WR Keytaon Thompson

Georgia Tech TE E.J. Jenkins

Florida State OG Dillan Gibbons

Campbell DE Brevin Allen

Louisville S Kenderick Duncan

BYU RB Christopher Brooks

Arkansas WR Matt Landers

Wyoming OT Eric Abojei

Arizona DE Jalen Harris https://t.co/35uc7eGgKG — Mark Jarvis (@JarvisScouting) January 10, 2023