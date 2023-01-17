 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Hula Bowl Stock Report

Which players raised or lowered their stock this week?

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Potato Bowl-Eastern Michigan at San Jose State Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

Note: They were Mountain West players participating in the Hula Bowl who did not make our Hula Bowl preview. Our apologies, as the schools did not announce their participation. They are still recapped here.

RB Toa Taua (Nevada)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: From the talk on social media, scouts and coaches began to see what the Mountain West has known for years, that Taua is a reliable player with consistent, all-around production. He wasn’t flashy but made plays and executed his game when given the opportunity.
  • Stock Report: UP

WR Jesse Matthews (San Diego State)

  • Twitter Buzz: N/A
  • Synopsis: It does not appear that Matthews was able to distinguish himself from other receivers during practices or the game, which is a missed opportunity.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

LB Caden McDonald (San Diego State)

  • Twitter Buzz: N/A
  • Synopsis: Going into the Hula Bowl, McDonald figured to be the type of player who would turn a lot of heads. Instead, he didn’t seem to stand out in any facet. He will now need to show up on his pro day.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

WR Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Cooks appeared to open some eyes during practices with his skills as a receiver. He also translated it to game action with one of the bigger plays of the day, catching a 35-yard pass. It’s probably safe to say he moved up the receiver draft boards after this week.
  • Stock Report: UP

DB Nehemiah Shelton (San Jose State)

  • Twitter Buzz: N/A
  • Synopsis: Shelton failed to make any known progress this week, so unfortunately, it has to be assumed that he did not make a lasting impression.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Ajiake did not seem to pull off any highlight-reel plays in practices or the game during the Hula Bowl. However, it was mission accomplished as far as getting noticed by teams. If he is on the radar for a handful of teams, he is giving himself a chance.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

RB Calvin Tyler (Utah State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Tyler had a very nice week at the Hula Bowl, capped off by having some strong runs in the game on Saturday. People online seemed to take notice of his vision and ability to cut back and find the opening, which are skills that will serve him well at the next level. Hopefully, he was able to showcase his receiving ability too, as his offensive versatility will be what teams will like about him.
  • Stock Report: UP

OL Eric Abojei (Wyoming)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Abojei turned at least one head this week, but it doesn’t seem like he was able to have quite the week he wanted. Still, he did more than others, which counts for something.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

